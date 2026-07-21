A South African man was knocked off his motorcycle by an aggressive ostrich while riding through the countryside

WorldStar, a platform with a large international following, shared the footage on its Instagram page

Viewers reacted with disbelief, joking that the clip looked staged and that no one would believe it without seeing the video

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: WorldStar

Source: Instagram

A South African man was knocked off his motorcycle by an aggressive ostrich in a video. WorldStar shared the clip on its Instagram page on 20 July 2026, giving it reach beyond South Africa alone.

The bird kept up its aggressive pursuit for several tense moments after knocking him down. He escaped the encounter without any serious injuries.

Bird shows zero mercy

The footage shows the ostrich closing in fast and making contact with the moving motorcycle. The rider stayed composed throughout the encounter despite the bird’s persistence.

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Viewers online were stunned by how relentless the ostrich seemed during the confrontation. Many said the rider’s calm reaction under pressure was almost as surprising as the attack itself.

Ostriches are known to be highly territorial creatures, especially during breeding season. They can turn aggressive without much warning when they sense a threat nearby.

Their legs are extremely powerful and can deliver kicks strong enough to cause serious harm. Wildlife experts often warn people to keep their distance from the birds.

Briefly News previously reported on this story before the footage resurfaced on WorldStar’s page.

Commenters joked about the ostrich sprinting off once the confrontation ended. One person said the footage looked exactly like something out of a cartoon.

Another said they would happily list the encounter as a personal achievement. Several users joked that only in South Africa could something this wild happen so casually.

Some pointed out that without video proof, nobody would have believed the story at all. The clip has continued to draw fresh reactions since WorldStar shared it.

See the Instagram post here.

More animal encounters features on Briefly News

A South African wildlife tracker named Anthony came face to face with a pride of lions.

An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety, and South Africans online could not have been more delighted.

A dramatic video captured the moment a man nearly lost his hand after a caged lioness lunged at him during a feeding session.

Source: Briefly News