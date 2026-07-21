Ranger Nick Duranty shared a Facebook video showing guides forcing an elephant off a road in front of tourists

The guides drove straight at the animal and banged the bonnet of their vehicle until it fled the scene

Duranty warned the guides could face serious consequences once their identities and exact location are confirmed

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A picture of Nick Duranty and a screenshot taken from the encounter with the elephant. Images: Nick Duranty

Source: Facebook

A ranger has slammed a group of safari guides after a video showed them chasing an elephant off a road. The clip was shared on Facebook, and it has left South Africans fuming online.

Guides filmed forcing elephant off busy tourist road

Nick Duranty, a ranger from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, posted the video on 17 July 2026. He captioned it as dangerous guiding that puts people’s lives at risk around elephants. The footage shows the tourist vehicle stopping as an elephant crosses the road during a game drive.

Instead of giving the animal space, the guides drove towards it, and one man banged on the bonnet loudly. The elephant eventually backed off but appeared ready to fight back before it left. Duranty said only a genuine emergency should ever justify that kind of behaviour from trained guides.

He explained that anti-poaching emergencies or injured tourists are the only real exceptions to the rule. Duranty said guides are supposed to respect animals and give them room to move. He added that this is the wildlife’s home, not the humans’, and guides should know better. Duranty said he could not yet confirm exactly where the incident took place. He added that he plans to investigate further and identify the guides involved.

Mzansi did not hold back in the comments section, with many slamming the guides for their actions. Several users said the elephant would likely be blamed if a future encounter turned violent. Others asked whether the guides could be identified and held accountable for their reckless behaviour.

Watch the Facebook video below:

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Source: Briefly News