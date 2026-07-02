“That’s Evil”: Ranger Outraged by Woman Taking Baby Wombat Away From Its Mother, SA Aggrieved
- South African ranger Nick Duranty called out a woman who took a baby wombat away from its mother in a video that angered local viewers
- The man filmed himself reacting to footage of the woman holding the wombat cub, condemning her behaviour as dangerous and irresponsible
- South Africans flooded the comments with strong words, with many calling the woman's actions uneducated and cruel
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A South African ranger named Nick Duranty took to Facebook on 1 July 2026 to speak out against a woman who had removed a baby wombat from its mother, and his reaction struck a nerve with local viewers. The ranger was visibly upset as he addressed the incident. His venting footage also showed the young woman's video picking the wombat cub at night, seemingly thrilled with the animal in her hands. Nick's reaction made it clear he did not share her excitement.
Why removing a baby wombat is dangerous
Wildlife experts widely caution against handling or separating young wild animals from their mothers. The instinct to treat a small, seemingly harmless animal as a pet can cause lasting harm, disrupting the bond between mother and offspring and leaving the cub vulnerable. For a ranger like Facebook user Nick Duranty, this kind of behaviour is not just reckless but a direct threat to the animal's survival.
Watch Nick Duranty's reaction to the incident in the Facebook reel below:
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Mzansi is outraged by the video
The ranger's frustration clearly resonated. South Africans who watched the clip were quick to condemn the woman's actions, calling the moment an example of ignorance towards wildlife.
User @Doep Du Preez wrote:
"She must take a lion cub."
User @Laura van der Walt said:
"That's called uneducated and evil"
User @Michelle O'Brien commented:
"Absolute idiot,"
User @Linda Le Roux Swarts added:
"I absolutely 100% agree with you!"
User @Nancy Hoffman Hattingh wrote:
"Plain stupid, dumb and pathetic."
User @Ian Forbes said:
"I can only agree"
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za