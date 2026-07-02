South African ranger Nick Duranty called out a woman who took a baby wombat away from its mother in a video that angered local viewers

The man filmed himself reacting to footage of the woman holding the wombat cub, condemning her behaviour as dangerous and irresponsible

South Africans flooded the comments with strong words, with many calling the woman's actions uneducated and cruel

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A ranger's post about a woman running with a baby animal angered many locals. Image: Nick Duranty

Source: Facebook

A South African ranger named Nick Duranty took to Facebook on 1 July 2026 to speak out against a woman who had removed a baby wombat from its mother, and his reaction struck a nerve with local viewers. The ranger was visibly upset as he addressed the incident. His venting footage also showed the young woman's video picking the wombat cub at night, seemingly thrilled with the animal in her hands. Nick's reaction made it clear he did not share her excitement.

Why removing a baby wombat is dangerous

Wildlife experts widely caution against handling or separating young wild animals from their mothers. The instinct to treat a small, seemingly harmless animal as a pet can cause lasting harm, disrupting the bond between mother and offspring and leaving the cub vulnerable. For a ranger like Facebook user Nick Duranty, this kind of behaviour is not just reckless but a direct threat to the animal's survival.

Watch Nick Duranty's reaction to the incident in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi is outraged by the video

The ranger's frustration clearly resonated. South Africans who watched the clip were quick to condemn the woman's actions, calling the moment an example of ignorance towards wildlife.

User @Doep Du Preez wrote:

"She must take a lion cub."

User @Laura van der Walt said:

"That's called uneducated and evil"

User @Michelle O'Brien commented:

"Absolute idiot,"

User @Linda Le Roux Swarts added:

"I absolutely 100% agree with you!"

User @Nancy Hoffman Hattingh wrote:

"Plain stupid, dumb and pathetic."

User @Ian Forbes said:

"I can only agree"

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Source: Briefly News