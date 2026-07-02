Peter Mutabazi, known online as 'That Single Foster Dad,' shared his moving personal story in a viral Instagram reel

The New York-based foster dad revealed he would not be alive today without the kindness of a stranger who once cared for him

Peter, who has fostered five children, said the experience of being cared for was the first time he truly felt seen

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To date, Peter has fostered 43 children. Image: @fosterdadflipper

Source: Instagram

Peter Mutabazi, a single foster father based in New York City, opened up about the deeply personal journey that led him to become one of the most recognised foster parent advocates in a video posted on 1 June 2026. Known to his online following as "That Single Foster Dad," Mutabazi shared a glimpse of his story on his Instagram account @fosterdadflipper, detailing a life of abuse and poverty in Africa before he was rescued by a stranger when he was 16.

From foster child to foster father

That single experience of being seen and cared for by someone shaped the entire course of his life. Mutabazi has since channelled that memory into action, fostering five children and building a platform dedicated to advocating for kids in the care system. Beyond his social media presence, Mutabazi is also the author of *Now I Am Known*, a book in which he details his own experiences growing up and the transformative impact of human connection. His work has drawn widespread attention to the realities facing children in foster care across the United States.

The reel struck a chord with thousands of viewers who were moved by his honesty and the quiet strength behind his story.

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Watch the Instagram reel that moved thousands:

Internet fans react to his foster story

Followers flooded the comments with admiration and warmth on @fosterdadflipper's post. For many who watched, Mutabazi's story was a reminder that one act of kindness can ripple outward for generations.

User @janiscates said:

"You are an amazing human being and I love what you have done with your life! ❤️"

User @stevia12546 wrote:

"Selfless man truly amazing ❤️"

User @mnss4_70 shared:

"God bless you, friend."

User @kehler1952 commented:

"What a great father to your kids"

User @daiana_xoxo_ added:

"The world needs more of you. ❤️❤️❤️"

User @ djma56 commented:

"You are a hero and a beautiful human being. Thank you for taking care of all those children. God loves you ❤️🙏❤️."

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A young lady shared texts between herself and her absent father, who invited himself and his sister to her graduation, only for her to tell him not to bother coming.

A present dad enthusiastically hyped his little girl on her first day at school, giving her the right kind of motivation to build her confidence.

Source: Briefly News