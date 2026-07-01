A South African police official has warmed viewers’ hearts following a playful household interaction with his daughter

The lighthearted argument broke out over an unavailable cold drink, prompting a comical stand-off between the pair

Social media audiences found the domestic scene highly entertaining, with many jokingly siding with the strict father

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A local law enforcement officer’s glimpse into his everyday family life entertained Mzansi. Image: @khanyisithole

Source: TikTok

A local law enforcement officer has found himself in the internet spotlight after he was filmed in a wonderfully relatable domestic moment. In a video shared on TikTok by user @khanyisithole on 27 June 2026, the police official was captured by his daughter standing in front of an open refrigerator in their kitchen, hunting for a refreshing beverage after a long day.

The great cold drink stand-off

The officer reacted with utter disbelief when his daughter casually informed him that there were no cold drinks left inside the house. Refusing to accept an empty fridge, he quickly told her to buy one immediately. When she protested that she did not have any money on hand, the stubborn father flatly refused to give her cash, hilariously claiming that he was always the one expected to fund the household's sweet treats.

Watch the cute father and daughter TikTok video below:

The sweet, comedic banter between the parent and child gained widespread popularity on the platform, leaving many viewers entertained by the officer's stubbornness.

User @psycho042209 said:

"Police and cold drinks."

User @Emkay kopkop shared:

"My father exactly."

User @Nalediadded:

"Such a beautiful bond, mara papa (but dad) 😅."

User @Motso_tlhokgonolo asked:

"Naledi, did you buy the cold drink for pops?"

User @WILLIAM MAKHURA commented:

"That’s my son; he always wanted me to buy a cold drink. He will even wake me up looking for bread 🍞 money, but he is working."

User @Mrcopp3r joked:

"What kind of police officer comes home without cold drinks🤔?"

3 Briefly News articles about police officers

A pregnant South African woman was filmed pushing a police officer, who then fell during a chaotic arrest scene in a local township.

A young content creator received a cold shoulder from a female police officer in uniform after approaching her with a rose in his hand, which he rejected.

A local woman shared a video of herself and three women celebrating joining the Metro police department, and social media users congratulated them.

Source: Briefly News