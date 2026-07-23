"He'll Never Know Peace": Man Who Humiliated Guard Spotted in Township in Video After Shoprite
- South Africans have been tracking a man who went viral after humiliating a security guard and claiming to be a millionaire
- TikTokers spotted him shopping at Shoprite and later filmed him in what appears to be a township
- While the security guard received public donations, the self-proclaimed millionaire has faced relentless online trolling
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A man who went viral for humiliating a security guard while boasting about being a millionaire. He has become the subject of a very public reckoning, with South Africans tracking his every move.
The drama began after the man was filmed berating a security guard in a now-infamous clip that sparked widespread outrage. The guard became a sympathetic figure and received donations from members of the public. The man, however, became a target since the original video, as TikTokers have been on a mission.
BMW driver spotted in township
The latest footage, posted on 22 July 2026 by @lerato092, appeared to show the man in what looked like a township neighbourhood, filmed from a moving vehicle. The candid clip added fresh fuel to the ongoing debate about whether his millionaire claims hold any water. Watch the clip that reignited the conversation below:
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Mzansi refuses to let it go
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:
@compre wrote:
"I don't wish to be him 😁"
@Jesko said:
"By now I know I have a good heart because why am I feeling sorry for him now."
@Rangwan28 noted:
"There is a post of him shopping at Shoprite and TikTokers asking why is he not insulting the security guard for checking his slip after buying Shoprite Combo deals 😂😂"
@Andile Sonka warned:
"You don't want to get on the wrong side of South Africans 😂"
@ininkis observed:
"It is giving Big Brother's house, no more privacy, he is surrounded by cameras everywhere he goes. Thanks to South Africans."
@litalethu0🇿🇦 added:
"But South Africans are better investigators than the police."
@Mjekejeke laughed:
"He'll never have peace 🤣🤣🤣"
@Chris Rojas🍀 declared:
"Until December guys. Don't stop 🔥"
Other Briefly News stories about BMW driver
- A security guard identified as Tebza, who became the focus of a national conversation after a BMW driver humiliated him at a Kempton Park dealership.
- The security guard in Kempton Park, Gauteng, who faced verbal abuse from a BMW driver, received more money from the public.
- A Gauteng man who garnered attention for his disrespectful behaviour went viral over another recently surfaced video showing him in town in more troubling incidents.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za