South Africans have been tracking a man who went viral after humiliating a security guard and claiming to be a millionaire

TikTokers spotted him shopping at Shoprite and later filmed him in what appears to be a township

While the security guard received public donations, the self-proclaimed millionaire has faced relentless online trolling

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A man who went viral for humiliating a security guard while boasting about being a millionaire. He has become the subject of a very public reckoning, with South Africans tracking his every move.

The BMW driver was found again after being spotted at Shoprite. Image: FrontlineNewSA

Source: TikTok

The drama began after the man was filmed berating a security guard in a now-infamous clip that sparked widespread outrage. The guard became a sympathetic figure and received donations from members of the public. The man, however, became a target since the original video, as TikTokers have been on a mission.

BMW driver spotted in township

The latest footage, posted on 22 July 2026 by @lerato092, appeared to show the man in what looked like a township neighbourhood, filmed from a moving vehicle. The candid clip added fresh fuel to the ongoing debate about whether his millionaire claims hold any water. Watch the clip that reignited the conversation below:

Mzansi refuses to let it go

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

@compre wrote:

"I don't wish to be him 😁"

@Jesko said:

"By now I know I have a good heart because why am I feeling sorry for him now."

@Rangwan28 noted:

"There is a post of him shopping at Shoprite and TikTokers asking why is he not insulting the security guard for checking his slip after buying Shoprite Combo deals 😂😂"

@Andile Sonka warned:

"You don't want to get on the wrong side of South Africans 😂"

@ininkis observed:

"It is giving Big Brother's house, no more privacy, he is surrounded by cameras everywhere he goes. Thanks to South Africans."

@litalethu0🇿🇦 added:

"But South Africans are better investigators than the police."

@Mjekejeke laughed:

"He'll never have peace 🤣🤣🤣"

@Chris Rojas🍀 declared:

"Until December guys. Don't stop 🔥"

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Source: Briefly News