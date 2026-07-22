A group was trapped inside a stalled elevator at The Zone Rosebank shopping centre for 45 minutes

The mechanical panel inside the lift was exposed while the group waited to be rescued by emergency workers

Instead of panicking, the group posed for photos after the rescue, cracking South Africans up online

A group of people turned an inconvenient situation into a full-on photo opportunity after getting stuck in a lift at The Zone Rosebank. The incident took place on 21 July 2026.

People stuck in Rosebank Mall shared that they were stranded in an elevator. Image: @hlakoonthebeat

Source: UGC

TikTok user @hlakoonthebeat captured the moment the group found themselves trapped inside the stalled elevator for 45 minutes, with the inner mechanical panel fully exposed beside them. Rather than spiral into panic, the group did what many South Africans would never expect: they smiled for the camera.

The Zone Rosebank lift gets stuck

The group by @hlakoonthebeat eventually got out after a rescue, but it was what happened during those 45 minutes that had people in stitches. The clip racked up hundreds of comments, with viewers equally amused and horrified at the thought of being in that situation themselves. Watch the moment the group posed for photos inside the stalled Rosebank lift below:

Mzansi reacts to lift ordeal

South Africans in the comments had a lot to say:

@mbulazomnyamashuqu said:

"Lol not the survivors picture 😂😭"

@Luluuuu wrote:

"Not a group picture 😭😂"

@Dineo Khoza shared:

"The way I have bad luck. I will be the last one they rescue, and the lift will randomly go down, and I die 😭"

@karabo.official asked:

"Isn't that a bit too many people for a lift? 😭"

@Ta My Neegah laughed:

"Lmao, y'all took selfies?! 😭🤣"

@Sihle Vundisa added:

"So it happens every day. I also got stuck on Friday haibo 😭"

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Source: Briefly News