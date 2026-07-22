American TikToker Luke Guinaldo tried three classic South African snacks and shared his unfiltered reactions online

Luke compared biltong to American beef jerky, saying the SA version tasted better and was less processed

South Africans flooded the comments to teach Luke the proper way to enjoy each snack

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An American man's first encounter with South African pantry staples left the internet both entertained and a little offended. Luke Guinaldo, a TikToker based in the United States, posted a taste-test video on 20 July 2026 after someone handed him a bag of snacks to try. The video, filmed casually in his kitchen, featured biltong, Steri Stumpie and Ouma rusks on his checklist for the day.

An American shared his thoughts on popular South African snacks. Image: Lukeguinaldo/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Luke's honest takes did not disappoint. He held up a piece of biltong, called it "beef jerky," and immediately sparked chaos in the comments. He admitted it was harder to chew than what he was used to but noted it tasted more natural and less processed than American jerky. "I like it," he said, which was about the most approval South Africans were going to get from him on that one. The Steri Stumpie chocolate milk came next. Luke described it as having "an interesting taste" that did not quite remind him of regular milk, though he agreed the chocolate flavour came through.

Rusks leave American puzzled

The Ouma rusks were where things went sideways. Luke had no frame of reference for them at all. He described the texture as bread-like but rock solid, and complained that crumbs ended up all over his house. He even compared them to a Nature Valley bar in his caption, which South Africans found both funny and slightly alarming.

What Luke did not know was that rusks are meant to be dunked in tea or coffee until they soften. No one told him. His kitchen paid the price. Watch Luke try South African snacks for the first time:

Mzansi steps in to educate America

South Africans were not about to let him suffer in silence. The comments section turned into an impromptu tutorial:

@Morgen wrote:

"You must eat the rusks with coffee or tea 😅"

@KRIS said:

"LUKE (love you btw) notes to help - shake the steri stumpi before you drink it, eat the Ouma biscuit with tea or coffee (like dip it in and it will taste like cake) and for the biltong, you get either droewors or biltong both slap 😛"

@Chanè Pieters shared:

"The gasp I gasped when you said beef jerky 😳😳😳😳"

@Aliyah Walters added:

"Beef jerky is HORRIBLE. Biltong is not processed at all. It's dried-out meat with spices on and it's heaven on Earth, like South Africa for example"

@YT: Shandré Thompson ♡ advised:

"Tips: shake the steri stumpie next time, and have the rusks with tea/coffee"

@♧◇Hazel_eyed_Beauty◇♧ said:

"Stop disrespecting biltong 😭😭"

@a noted:

"Rusks is for coffee brother, is a breakfast snack"

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Source: Briefly News