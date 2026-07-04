An American in South Africa, Tiffani Koonce, went viral when she compared South African Walmart stores to Walmart in the US

The comparison highlighted that while Walmart now has physical branded stores in South Africa, they differ from the giant, standalone US models

South African consumers defended local grocery quality and local chains over the imported American retail experience

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American TikTokker Tiffani contrasted her experiences at South African stores with the massive Walmart supercenters in the US. She documented her search for familiar American snacks and household essentials in a video shared on 2 July 2026. She noted the big differences in branding, product availability, and store layouts between the two countries. She explained that South African shoppers still need more US brands to satisfy American expats.

An American compared Walmart SA to the USA in a TikTok video. Image: Erk Mclean / Pexels / @tiffanikoonce / TikTok

Source: UGC

For a long time, Walmart's parent company in South Africa, Massmart, only operated through local brands like Game, Makro, and Builders. Walmart now officially opened its first branded stores in South Africa, including locations in Clearwater Mall, Fourways, and Boksburg. While the stores bring the Walmart name and "Every Day Low Prices" to South Africa, they are still evolving. Traditional US Walmarts are massive, standalone supercenters that mix groceries and general merchandise under one giant roof. In contrast, the current South African Walmart stores are located inside shopping malls, often taking over spaces previously held by local retailers.

The TikTokker @tiffanikoonce also noted that South African stores lack specific American private-label products. She could not find various popular US snacks and cereals either. US Walmarts offer vast aisles with unique flavour profiles. South African shoppers usually find local brands like Simba or Bokomo, with USA brands stocked sparingly. Watch the video of the American exploring Walmart SA below:

SA discusses Walmart

South African consumers quickly defended their stores. Many argued that South African snacks use real sugar and fewer preservatives. They also insisted that local chains like Checkers and Woolworths Food provide better quality fresh food and more efficient delivery services than the traditional US Walmart model. Read the comments below:

An American admitted that Walmart SA is nothing like Walmart USA. Image: Natalia S / Pexels

Source: UGC

My2centsBringsDaLaffs2daYard said:

"They have 1 or 3 specials, but the rest of the store is priced like any other."

Samuel Jacobus Britz commented:

"I was there. It is too expensive! Food prices aren't low. You must compare the prices. I am not happy. Checkers are cheaper than Walmart."

Buhle Mkhwanazi was touched:

"We actually prefer our SA brands, thank you."

Casey said:

"We actually do have a Walmart that belongs to Walmart called Game stores. It's the same company that owns Walmart, same vibe, different name, acclimated for the South African market."

Chanaynay added:

"Punching the air because I was betting on them having the cool Ranch Doritos 😭"

Estelle 🐈‍⬛ wrote:

"'It doesn’t have the same smell guys.' I’m sorry? It’s in a different country on the other side of the world."

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A video of Americans who visited South Africa, saying they were not ready to leave Mzansi, sparked reactions from people.

An American man shared his thoughts after tasting Steers for the first time in a tiktok video that fascinated many others.

Source: Briefly News