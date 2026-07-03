A SA man’s casual stroll through a quiet US town turns into a heartfelt moment after he shares his honest impressions online

A wider look at what makes America stand out includes culture, lifestyle, and natural beauty that keeps tourists coming back

Viewers quickly jump in with warm reactions, with some even recognising the small-town setting and sharing personal ties

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South African man walked an Alabama street in America and praised it. Image: @user4579019779493

Source: TikTok

A South African man shared footage of himself as he walked down a US town and admired it. US viewers appreciated the admiration.

The video by a TikTok user was shared on 14 June 2026 walked in a small time in Alabama. He took a video of the clean streets as he admired the safety and compared it to South Africa. He also praised the people and the freedom that he felt there, describing it as 'home'.

"The beauty of the United States of America, and how awesome it is....you can hear the joy in my voice....no one's stealing the flowers or breaking anything.....everyone is so welcoming to people like me"

US culture has its attractions. Image: @Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

Ten things tourists love about America

Below are some of the things that make America great, according to EFthe blog.

1. Super Bowl vibes - More than a game, it’s a global show with massive halftime performances.

2. The Stars & Stripes -The American flag is everywhere and a big part of everyday culture.

3. Big names in politics & culture - Figures like Kamala Harris, AOC, and RBG have shaped modern US conversations.

4. Hollywood, Broadway & TV - From blockbuster films to hit shows and live theatre, US entertainment dominates globally.

5. Epic nature & national parks - From the Grand Canyon to mountain ranges and coastlines, the landscapes are huge and varied.

6. Tech powerhouses - Silicon Valley leads global innovation with major tech companies and startups.

7. American food culture - Think bagels, peanut butter, big portions, and comfort-food classics.

8. Big sports culture - NFL, NBA, MLB and more — sports are a major part of everyday life.

9. Diversity & opportunity - A mix of cultures, backgrounds, and career opportunities across the country.

10. Bigger-is-better lifestyle - From Costco bulk shopping to oversized meals, everything tends to go large.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers appreciated his admiration

Many of the American viewers thanked him for his high praise while cautioning him too and sharing their own connection with the town. This is what they had to say on his page:

user2283473800190 said:

"My hometown, Hartselle, AL"

Becky wrote:

"Who knew that what the USA really needed was soccer fans from all over the world to remind us how great it is!"

James Penn wrote:

"Sir, America would love to have you full time."

Auntie Juju🇺🇸 commented:

"I’m so sad about the state of South Africa. I’m so glad you’re here."

kzachar said:

"Thank you for the reminder of how great it is to live in Southern U.S.A 🇺🇸"

Laura McKinnon449 added:

"Please know that you are safe where you are, but there are, absolutely, places that aren’t safe. Much love."

More Briefly News Stories on South Africa and America

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A viral post showed Hunter Biden praising South Africa after a visit, describing the country in positive terms and highlighting its culture, people, and overall experience, which sparked widespread online reaction.

An American missionary living in South Africa shared his culture shock experiences online, highlighting differences in daily life and sparking strong reactions from Mzansi users.

Source: Briefly News