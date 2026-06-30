An adventurous Afrikaner farmworker has opened up about his seasonal labour journey in the United States

The young agricultural labourer detailed both the deep personal sacrifices and the rewarding educational value of international farm contracts

Eager job seekers praised the transparent breakdown of the complex foreign visa application and recruitment procedures

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Afrikaner farmer speaks highly of his job while missing family in SA. Image: @joshuamitchell51

Source: Instagram

A moving personal story from a South African agricultural worker has resonated deeply with prospective global job seekers. In a video shared on Friday, 26 June 2026, Instagram user @joshuamitchell51 detailed his personal experiences as a seasonal labourer on an H-2A visa working in Southern Georgia, America. Operating heavy farm machinery, he admitted that creating educational videos helps keep him sane while managing the homesickness he feels for his family, girlfriend, and life back home.

SA farmer enjoys US employment

Despite the personal challenges, his American employer actively supports his digital content creation. Instagram user @joshuamitchell51 explained that he shares his experiences because he lacked guidance when navigating the confusing international recruitment process. He now uses his platform to provide clear, step-by-step instructions for applying via US agricultural labour agencies.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Eager job seekers appreciated the practical advice, thanking him for clarifying the application procedures, and others sympathised with the emotional weight of living so far from home to secure a stable income.

User @addyboy3000 commented:

"You made the right move, brother. Hope to join you one day soon. Strength and courage 🧡💪😉."

User @wendy.kriel

"SA waiting for you to be back, when you are ready."

User @claireperkin372019 shared:

"Enjoy your life in America, and I look forward to more."

User @ironcurtaincustoms said:

"Hang in there, boet! 🙌"

User @mikeybones57 shared:

"Proud of you, brother."

User @oshealynda commented:

"It’s hard, boykie, but we have a saying in our family: short term for long term. You’ve got this ❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared a post about their relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

Source: Briefly News