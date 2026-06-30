“Hang In There, Boet”: Homesick Afrikaner H2 Farmer Opens Up About Missing South Africa, SA Moved
- An adventurous Afrikaner farmworker has opened up about his seasonal labour journey in the United States
- The young agricultural labourer detailed both the deep personal sacrifices and the rewarding educational value of international farm contracts
- Eager job seekers praised the transparent breakdown of the complex foreign visa application and recruitment procedures
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A moving personal story from a South African agricultural worker has resonated deeply with prospective global job seekers. In a video shared on Friday, 26 June 2026, Instagram user @joshuamitchell51 detailed his personal experiences as a seasonal labourer on an H-2A visa working in Southern Georgia, America. Operating heavy farm machinery, he admitted that creating educational videos helps keep him sane while managing the homesickness he feels for his family, girlfriend, and life back home.
SA farmer enjoys US employment
Despite the personal challenges, his American employer actively supports his digital content creation. Instagram user @joshuamitchell51 explained that he shares his experiences because he lacked guidance when navigating the confusing international recruitment process. He now uses his platform to provide clear, step-by-step instructions for applying via US agricultural labour agencies.
Watch the Instagram reel below:
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Eager job seekers appreciated the practical advice, thanking him for clarifying the application procedures, and others sympathised with the emotional weight of living so far from home to secure a stable income.
User @addyboy3000 commented:
"You made the right move, brother. Hope to join you one day soon. Strength and courage 🧡💪😉."
User @wendy.kriel
"SA waiting for you to be back, when you are ready."
User @claireperkin372019 shared:
"Enjoy your life in America, and I look forward to more."
User @ironcurtaincustoms said:
"Hang in there, boet! 🙌"
User @mikeybones57 shared:
"Proud of you, brother."
User @oshealynda commented:
"It’s hard, boykie, but we have a saying in our family: short term for long term. You’ve got this ❤️."
3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America
- An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.
- An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared a post about their relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.
- A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za