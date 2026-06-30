A deceptive contract bookkeeper from Centurion, Nadia Schult, allegedly faked her own death to hide a massive financial deficit

The professional reportedly fabricated tax compliance records while siphoning over R500,000 from an animal welfare non-profit organisation

South African social media users noted that the cinematic identity evasion plot deserves a full-length movie adaptation

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A qualified regional finance manager faces severe criminal scrutiny following an intricate non-profit budget manipulation scheme. Image: @mashnotpotatoess

Source: Instagram

A jaw-dropping case of financial fraud has left Mzansi completely spellbound. An exposé shared on Instagram by user @mashnotpotatoess on 29 June 2026 detailed the wild criminal evasion tactics of a Centurion, Pretoria accountant named Nadia Schult, who also used the alias Nadia Pienaar. Nadia was hired as a contract bookkeeper for Kitty and Puppy Haven, where she spent years forging tax compliance receipts while quietly siphoning more than R500,000 from the shelter.

Pretoria woman allegedly fakes her own death

When a private investigator confronted her, a mystery attorney suddenly sent a formal funeral notice claiming Nadia had died. The illusion shattered when local church officials confirmed no service existed, and Home Affairs records proved she was alive. The fugitive has since been spotted buying birdseed and advertising her services online.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The story shocked many social media users who called for the woman to be found and arrested, while others said the story sounded like a scene from a movie.

User @banathi_x_banathi said:

"This is the most centurion coded thing 😂."

User @genevieve.antoun commented:

"Very sad for the charity. They do good work."

User @lethabo95 shared:

"This story needs to be a movie. Kyknet Bioscope. 🤌🏽 🎞 ❤.'

User @ littlenickyjagger added:

"We should find her."

User @ marcellehoffman commented:

"She also made trouble for a parrot rescue trying to help sick birds. Ilse Meyer funded so many rescues. Now karma is going to F her up."

User @ jacquistoltz said:

"Hopefully she's arrested and in jail. Disgusting."

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Source: Briefly News