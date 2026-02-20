A bizarre incident involving a KwaZulu-Natal family and Capitec Bank has gone viral globally after being featured by a US-based media giant

The information which the media house acknowledged, sourced from Briefly News, was shared on Instagram, stunning many international viewers

The story has sparked massive debate online, with many South Africans shocked to see local news making it to international blogs

A US media account shared the shocking story of a South African family bringing a body into a bank. Image: Georgii Boronin

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s reputation for never having a dull moment has reached global heights after a shocking incident in KwaZulu-Natal’s Stanger made its way to the US media.

The popular Instagram account @complex, which boasts over 10.7 million followers, reported on a story involving a local family and Capitec Bank on February 19 2026.

According to reports, the family was left with no choice but to transport a deceased body directly into a Capitec Bank. The desperate move allegedly came after the bank requested proof of death to process a claim.

Capitec Bank makes it to global news

The sight of a corpse inside the bank brought all business in the area to a complete halt as stunned onlookers watched the drama unfold. The Instagram account @complex also notes that the deceased was placed in a body bag.

See Instagram post below:

SA discusses making it to international news

The post on Complex quickly became a hot topic, drawing nearly 1K comments from social media users across the world. For locals, the reaction was a mix of embarrassment and dark humour, with many noting that Mzansi was wild for making international news in such an unusual way. Some sympathised with the family and admitted they understood their frustration. One user noted how banks can sometimes be outrageous, and noted that they sometimes ask for proof of life while looking at a person.

The Capitec Bank saga shocked some locals who were seeing it for the first time on the blog. Image: Tim Robebrts

Source: Getty Images

User @london.archives_: said:

"Imagine I’m South African and I’m finding this out on an American page 🙌."

User @djswitchsa shared:

"Even Capitec made it to the Complex page 😂."

User @chopitup07 commented:

"Nah, that’s real tho! They would be asking for proof of life, and you'd be sitting right in front of them 🤣."

User @londz_mashenge joked:

"Chile not Complex airing our business on Beyonce's internet. Now the Americans are going to start saying this is how Africans provide proof of death 😭😂."

User @hlengani_andziso commented:

"If you think that's bad, we have a former President of Zambia who died in June 2025 in our mortuary. He can't be buried because the family wants him buried here, while the government want him back in Zambia. Our High Court still has to decide while he's mummifying in our cold storage😢."

User @chenzo_one shared:

"They found us 😢 😂 🇿🇦."

User @lauraamaruntabo added:

"Nah, this is outrageous."

