“That’s a Waste of Money”: Airline Passenger’s R224k First Class Travel Experience Goes Viral
- A travel content creator gave viewers a rare look inside an ultra-luxury aircraft cabin, sparking a massive conversation about the cost of aviation
- The clip was shared on TikTok, where the general response was a mix of intense fascination and total disbelief at the ticket’s price tag
- Social media users expressed shock at the high fare, with many arguing that the cost was high, while others added it to their travel bucket list
A viral vlog showcasing a R224,000 flight ticket left social media users debating the true price of luxury. The article was initially shared by Briefly News' sister publication Legit, showcasing the comfort that money provides.
The video was shared on TikTok by user @loungeguru on January 7, 2026, where it racked up 41M views and 10k comments from viewers who shared mixed views.
The vlog began with the creator being ushered up the stairs of the multi-storey A380 aircraft to his $13,980 seat. He was immediately pampered by the crew with welcome drinks, luxury amenities, and pyjamas.
A private hotel room in the sky
The suite featured a separate bed, a reclining chair, and a food menu designed by world-renowned chefs, complemented by champagne priced at over $400 a bottle. TikTok user @loungeguru praised the cabin crew for always being available yet discreet. Even the cabin toilets were compared to a five-star hotel, providing a luxurious space for him refresh.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates the first-class ticket price
The viral clip triggered a heated debate among the 10.5K commenters. Many viewers were stunned by the fare, claiming they would never pay such an amount for a flight. Some said the amount would change their lives for the better. Others, however, were impressed and shared their dream of flying first class this year, inspired by the high-end experience.
User @SmellsLikeFishySyrup said:
"I've flown Emirates A380 First Class a few times, and that was absolutely amazing."
"He has a healing voice": SA searches for homeless man with a golden voice after viral funeral video
User @1_Nena commented:
"I flew Singapore Airlines in economy class, and I thought I was already in first class. They are amazing. The best airline I have ever flown in my life."
User @R-Mc added:
"I don't care, that's a waste of money."
User @Rentfreeranting shared:
"A380 is always a vibe."
User @Raghda Qasim said:
"😳This money would change my and my child's lives for five years, and you're spending it on a single trip for a few hours."
User @Mozzy45 asked:
"My goal is to fly the A380 first class suite this year, with my son. Can you help make this happen?"
3 Briefly News airline-related articles
- A heartwarming video captured an SAA cabin crew member greeting passengers in six different South African languages, including a touch of slang to show the airline's commitment to providing excellent service.
- A man gave his followers an inside look into Emirates' first class offerings and a tour of their A380 aircraft, leaving many in awe of the experience.
- An Emirates flight attendant's emotional surprise visit home after 10 months of not seeing her family touched many social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za