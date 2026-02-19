A travel content creator gave viewers a rare look inside an ultra-luxury aircraft cabin, sparking a massive conversation about the cost of aviation

The clip was shared on TikTok, where the general response was a mix of intense fascination and total disbelief at the ticket’s price tag

Social media users expressed shock at the high fare, with many arguing that the cost was high, while others added it to their travel bucket list

A travel creator shared his first-class experience inside a R224,000 Singapore Airlines A380 suite. Image: Lounge Guru

Source: Facebook

A viral vlog showcasing a R224,000 flight ticket left social media users debating the true price of luxury. The article was initially shared by Briefly News' sister publication Legit, showcasing the comfort that money provides.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @loungeguru on January 7, 2026, where it racked up 41M views and 10k comments from viewers who shared mixed views.

The vlog began with the creator being ushered up the stairs of the multi-storey A380 aircraft to his $13,980 seat. He was immediately pampered by the crew with welcome drinks, luxury amenities, and pyjamas.

A private hotel room in the sky

The suite featured a separate bed, a reclining chair, and a food menu designed by world-renowned chefs, complemented by champagne priced at over $400 a bottle. TikTok user @loungeguru praised the cabin crew for always being available yet discreet. Even the cabin toilets were compared to a five-star hotel, providing a luxurious space for him refresh.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the first-class ticket price

The viral clip triggered a heated debate among the 10.5K commenters. Many viewers were stunned by the fare, claiming they would never pay such an amount for a flight. Some said the amount would change their lives for the better. Others, however, were impressed and shared their dream of flying first class this year, inspired by the high-end experience.

The luxury experience included personal assistance and a menu designed by world-renowned chefs for the ultimate luxury. Image: Lounge Guru

Source: Facebook

User @SmellsLikeFishySyrup said:

"I've flown Emirates A380 First Class a few times, and that was absolutely amazing."

User @1_Nena commented:

"I flew Singapore Airlines in economy class, and I thought I was already in first class. They are amazing. The best airline I have ever flown in my life."

User @R-Mc added:

"I don't care, that's a waste of money."

User @Rentfreeranting shared:

"A380 is always a vibe."

User @Raghda Qasim said:

"😳This money would change my and my child's lives for five years, and you're spending it on a single trip for a few hours."

User @Mozzy45 asked:

"My goal is to fly the A380 first class suite this year, with my son. Can you help make this happen?"

3 Briefly News airline-related articles

A heartwarming video captured an SAA cabin crew member greeting passengers in six different South African languages, including a touch of slang to show the airline's commitment to providing excellent service.

A man gave his followers an inside look into Emirates' first class offerings and a tour of their A380 aircraft, leaving many in awe of the experience.

An Emirates flight attendant's emotional surprise visit home after 10 months of not seeing her family touched many social media users.

Source: Briefly News