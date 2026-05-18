A prominent cleaning expert captivated the internet after providing an accessible, cost-effective method to maintain delicate footwear

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving style lovers inspired to revive their wardrobes using simple household staples

Social media users shared their eagerness to attempt the procedure, while others sought guidance for other household tasks

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Mbali Nhlapho shared a shoe cleaning hack that no one expected, impressing many viewers. Image: @mbalinhlaphonhlapho

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg-based entrepreneur came to the rescue of fashion enthusiasts by revealing an alternative for maintaining suede footwear without relying on expensive products.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @mbalinhlaphonhlapho on 18 May 2026, where it drew massive traction from viewers eager to learn her easy restoration method.

In the engaging video, Nhlapho addressed a query from a follower who wanted to know how to refresh their suede shoes without using specialised retail sprays. The cleaning expert began by strongly cautioning viewers against the use of water on this particular material. She explained that minimising moisture exposure was essential to prolonging the lifespan and texture of the footwear.

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Reviving suede without commercial sprays

To tackle everyday scuffs and blemishes, she demonstrated that a standard school eraser was effective at lifting surface debris from the fabric. This, TikTok user @mbalinhlaphonhlapho said while rubbing it gently across the affected areas. Following this step, Nhlapho revealed her signature household remedy for deep cleaning, instructing her audience to lightly dip an old toothbrush into clear vinegar. She then brushed the surface of a boot, showcasing how the combination lifts stubborn marks while restoring the material to its velvety finish.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA praises the clever footwear remedy

The post gained traction as appreciative viewers gathered in the comment section to thank the expert for the simple demonstration. Many viewers said they would implement the cost-effective technique on their own wardrobes. Some promised to return to the page to share their personal reviews after trying the hack. The presentation also opened the floor for other housekeeping inquiries. Viewers listed many challenging stains and materials they hoped she would address in upcoming video segments.

Mbali, who recently celebrated her birthday, was praised by many viewers. Image: @mbalinhlaphonhlapho

Source: Facebook

User @AnnikieMmalehu

"Happy belated birthday, sisi Mbali 😍."

User @IRENE G shared:

"You always come to our rescue, mommy. Thank you, I love you."

User @Nthabee asked:

"How much do you charge to come deep clean a two-bedroom open-plan flat?"

Rams asked:

"Hi sister, how to clean a suede couch, and happy belated birthday

User @Theresa

"Thank you, sis, just cleaned my suede shoes today. My shoes look so amazing 🙏."

User @Tumelo Naomi asked:

"Hi sis Mbali, I just saw this after putting my grandota shoes in water, what can I use?"

User @Leah22 commented:

"Dankie ausi Mbali🙏."

User @Fifi said:

"Those shoes are so beautiful. Wow."

3 Briefly News articles about hacks

Award-winning former housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho shared an innovative hack to clean the inside of a kettle using everyday ingredients like brown sugar and vinegar, which impressed many viewers.

A local woman shared a video demonstrating how she cleaned the spaces in between her tiles using sugar soap that she bought from Makro for R60.

Former housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho shared a DIY mix for getting rid of flies and mosquitoes using sunlight, dishwashing liquid, warm water, and vinegar.

Source: Briefly News