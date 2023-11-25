South Africa’s most popular housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapo has let Briefly News in on two essential summer home hygiene tips

The lovely entrepreneur has been making waves on social media with her wonderful cleaning tips, and is even the founder of a cleaning company

Mbali had two tips to get rid of pests which are normally a huge problem and irritation during the warmer months

It’s no secret that Soweto-based Mbali Nhlapo is South Africa’s favourite cleaning influencer.

Mbali Nhlapo is Mzansi's favourite housekeeper. Image: Mbali Nhlapo/supplied.

The lovely lady has obtained national acclaim, with her popular catchphrase, ‘my name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I’m a housekeeper’ known by netizens all over Mzansi.

Briefly News has been following the entrepreneur’s journey, and previously reported on how she provides jobs to 43 people with her cleaning business.

Mbali has also authored a book, where she shares all her tips and secrets to keeping a home clean while using natural materials, such as baking soda and toothpaste.

Mbali Nhlapo shares how to get rid of flies

Now, during the warmer months, flies and mosquitoes are normally a monumental irritation in South Africa.

Sharing the best way to get rid of flies, Mbali opened up about a time-old remedy she wholeheartedly trusts:

“When getting rid of flies, you can use vinegar. Also keep a spray bottle containing one cup of warm water, one cup of vinegar, and a table spoon of dish liquid. It helps.”

Mbali Nhlapo shares summer tips

The businesswoman also reflected on how people could get rid of pesky mosquitoes, which are prominent in summer:

“You can use coffee as a way to repel mosquitoes and prevent them from entering your home.”

Mbali has recently posted other interesting videos on her Instagram page, including advice on how to effectively clean a bathroom area and toilet:

