A well-known Sowetan woman with a housekeeping business has been honoured with a sweet gift and posted about it online

Mbali Nhlapo has been making waves on social media for her cost-effective cleaning tips

The businesswoman was gifted a beautiful ‘cleaning-themed’ cake by Chef Simphiwe Zondi, founder of Chef Nzuza And Co. Cake Studio

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South Africa’s favourite cleaning guru, Soweto-based, Mbali Nhlapo has been honoured with a lovely cake by a renowned Mzansi chef.

Mbali Nhlapo in Soweto has been honoured with a beautiful cake. Image: Mbali Nhlapo.

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman with a housekeeping gig has been setting social media ablaze with her affordable cleaning tips that often encompass natural remedies, such as vinegar, toothpaste, lemon, and more.

Briefly News previously caught up with Mbali, who opened up about the book she’s authored that contains all of her cleaning secrets.

SA housekeeper gets lovely cake from chef

The entrepreneur posted about being gifted a beautiful ‘cleaning-themed’ by Simphiwe Zondi, founder of Chef Nzuza And Co. Cake Studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The masterpiece was gorgeous and included many of the cleaning products Mbali would often use, and her winning catchphrase: ‘My name is Mbali Nhlapo and I’m a housekeeper’.

Have a peek at the beautiful cake:

Mbali Nhlapo is super excited about being honoured

The lovely lady felt so special about the recognition she received for her work. In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Mbali shared what the cake meant to her:

“I was very happy and honoured to receive a cake as a gift from Chef Nzuza. He made it in honour of the work I do.”

Mbali is not ashamed of being called a housekeeper, despite being a business founder herself, with her enterprise, ‘Sisters @ Work', providing cleaning services to families who need a hand at home.

Domestic worker, single mom reflects on Unisa graduation after personal struggles

In another inspiring story, Briefly News previously wrote about a single mother-of-four who lives in Gauteng, who is incredibly emotional after obtaining her degree in an applied psychology-related field from Unisa.

The domestic worker overcame so many struggles to bag her degree without any funding while working full-time to support her kids.

The inspiring Mponegele Jane Thole plans on undertaking an honours degree that will enable her to become a practising industrial psychologist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News