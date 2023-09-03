A hard-working woman in Soweto with a passion for cleaning is making waves on social media

The 40-year-old entrepreneur posts cleaning hacks online, with her tips and tricks intriguing many

Talking to Briefly News, Mbali Nhlapho shared why she started her housekeeping enterprise

Mbali Nhlapho is a dedicated businesswoman in Diepkloof, Soweto making waves on social media with her booming cleaning business.

Mbali Nhlapo lives in Soweto. She has a housekeeping business and inspires netizens with her cleaning hacks. Image: Supplied.

Not only does the 40-year-old post helpful cleaning tips and hacks online, but she also provides jobs to many men and women through her enterprise.

Briefly News previously wrote about one of the lovely lady's cleaning hacks that went viral.

The Soweto woman with a passion for cleaning wows many

Now, in an interview with Briefly News, Mbali says that she currently employs 43 people with her cleaning enterprise, called Sisters@work, after realising she had a knack for connecting suitable housekeepers to families in need:

“I started my business in 2017. What inspired me to start Sisters@work is the need out there, and my love of cleanliness.”

The hard-working woman previously told YOU Magazine that her mother and father inspired her love of cleanliness and the idea of being house-proud.

The woman with a housekeeping business makes waves

Mbali has garnered a loyal social media following, sharing her cleaning tips and hacks on various platforms, often illustrating how natural products, such as lemon and vinegar, can be used to disinfect the home.

Here are a few of her most interesting videos, as shared on Instagram:

The perseverant lady didn’t always aspire to start a cleaning business but after her sister needed a childminder and house cleaning, she realised there was a market for matching ardent housekeepers with people who require them:

“I was working at a furniture shop previously. What inspired me to share my cleaning hacks online is that they can save people money and time.”

The Soweto lady with a cleaning enterprise faces many challenges

Mbali explains that while staff turnover is often an issue in her line of business, she will not allow any obstacles to deter her:

“My future aspirations are to see Sisters@work providing our services county-wide.”

