A housekeeper shared a useful hack for sneaker lovers that gained insane traction on social media

The woman demonstrated in a TikTok video how she cleans white sneakers to make them look brand new

The footage was well appreciated by Mzansi peeps and gained over 924 00 views on the platform

A woman showed TikTok users a method to clean their white sneakers. Image: @mbalinhlaponhlapho

Source: TikTok

One woman went on TikTok to share some secrets of the hospitality industry. The housekeeper told her 675 000 followers how they should wash their white sneakers, and the video blew up.

Content creator washes white shoes with baking soda and vinegar

She is seen in the footage uploaded on her TikTok page @mbalinhlaponhlapho explaining what people should add to their water before washing their white shoes.

The lady said Sunlight dishwashing liquid help remove the dirt off the shoes, a scoop of vinegar acts as a disinfectant, and bicarbonate of soda is a brightening agent.

Video of white sneaker goes TikTok viral

The tutorial went viral and got over 42 000 likes. Hundreds of people thanked the bubbly lady for the helpful tip and asked her about other household-related issues.

Watch the video below:

South African TikTok users awed by cleaning hack

@sirhapzo asked:

"How to wash my jeans and avoid breaking or discolouring?"

beentjies25 said:

"I love your videos. So helpful! How can I get like cooking oil spots out of my clothes?"

riemoodley7 stated:

"You project so beautifully. Vocals, your smile very attracting

@patiedoc asked:

"How to remove nail glue on clothes?"

@busi091 posted:

"Only white sneakers? Can l also use those products on black, dark blue sneakers?"

@jannf5 added:

"You are too cute. Thank you for your awesome content."

@ashleighmeganzeed stated:

"You out here doing God's work. I so needed that tip!"

@deblaqmayo96 mentioned:

"I tried this on my white Airforce 1 and it worked no more yellow sole."

