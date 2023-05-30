A lady shared how she managed to get a nice pair of Nike sneakers for only R319

Mzansi people are loving sneaky special plugs, and this babe dropped a goodie! Sis paid R319 for a pair of Nike sneakers, marked R799, and shared how she did it.

Money is tight for everyone. So, luxuries like Nike sneakers are at the bottom of most people’s priority lists.

Lady shares how she got almost 60% off Nike sneakers

TikTok user @lebolisher shared a video in which she let people know that the Nike factory shop in Woodmead, Johannesburg, is having an up to 60% off sale.

In another video, she shared the shoes she got, which she paid only R319 for but were marked R799. Take a look at this lit shoe savings plug:

Mzansi people flooded the comments, hoping to get some Nike shoes

This plug got people excited! Some asked for more information while others quickly put their running shoes on to get their hands on a pair.

Read some of the comments:

Tsireledzo needed the finer details:

“Is there a promo code or does the store just deduct the sale?”

just a soul in a body wanted to make sure he did not miss out:

"Hi Lebo, when was this?”

user9008970467165 was on the way:

“Send the location please ”

DJ Black Coffee rocks R45 000 limited edition sneakers, Mzansi impressed with star'speople's style: "Too much sauce"

In related news, Briefly News reported that celebrities always go above and beyond to make sure they look good. Many stars love rocking high-end designer brands and flaunting them online.

DJ Black Coffee is among the stars wearing pricey designer clothes but never shows off.

Although Black Coffee never mentions the prices of his designer clothes on hwearingl media posts, the supertar'sns always notice.

The Grammy winner recently had the streets buzzing when he shared a picture rocking a fancy outfit. Eagle-eyed peeps couldn't help but notice that DJ Black Coffee was wearing a limited edition Nike sneakers for R45 000.

