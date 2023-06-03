A student from the University of Limpopo showed what winter has driven her to do in a TikTok video

The lady is not interested in getting a slight feel of the cold, so she made a hilarious plan and showed the internet

Online users were in stitches as they saw how the woman has no problem layering the thickest clothes

A woman studying at the University of Limpopo made sure that no cold would get to her. The lady got dressed for campus without taking off her pyjamas.

A woman from the University of Limpopo wore a onesie with her outfit of the day. Image: @malwandla_mhlongo

Source: TikTok

Seeing the TikTok of the woman getting dressed had many people in stitches. The video had hundreds of comments, with people giving their opinion about how she chose to get dressed.

Limpopo woman does not want to risk any cold

A woman on TikTok @malwandla_mhlongo showed how determined she was to stay warm even when going outside. The student did not remove her onesie, instead, she put jeans and a jacket over it. Watch the video of her below:

South Africans in tears over winter outfit

People love to see the way others dress. Online users were amazed at the lengths this woman is willing to go to stay warm.

Kgosi Bookshelf asked:

"So…. You are not going to the toilet on this day?"

tumelomabula790 added:

"Quick question. Do we bath first or straight from bed??? Phendulani fast."

hlowni warned her:

"Just wait till you need the toilet."

Josy Josiana added:

"My son to school every day during winter.hes in grade 6 we be doing it since he was grade 1...hid ones are not for sleeping but school lol."

Tee wrote:

"Literally,it’s too cold to even care lol."

