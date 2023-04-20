TikTok user @tiwapeng uploaded a video of a bride on her big day who seemed unprepared for the day's events

The lady is seen wearing a ball gown wedding dress that looks too big and unevenly set.

Peeps around the world demanded answers and were shocked that she wore clothes that looked like she slept in

A woman goes viral for epic wedding fail. Images: @tiwapeng/TikTok/Getty Images

A young woman from South Africa, @tiwapeng, uploaded a post with over four million views and over 95 000 likes. In the video, it seems either the young bride didn't know she was getting married or she woke up late.

The wind did a number on the lady's big day

Mother Nature did the sis dirty and exposed her "dirty laundry". The wind blew up her dress, and online users were shocked when they saw that she still had her winter pyjamas on.

The location and identity of the lady have yet to be discovered.

Mzansi was left in hysterics after the wind revealed undergarments

People worldwide were shocked at the bride unprepared for the big day. Everyone has been trying to figure out what exactly has been going on in her mind for wearing such things on one of the most important days of her life.

Here are some of the comments:

@JamaicanCanadian said:

"It looked like she was doing chores and remembered Nute married last mi."

@Lihlemkhatshwa commented:

"Is she wearing pyjamas inside?"

@bslp1919 said:

"Preparing for honeymoon."

@Natasha commented:

"Sister Bernard felt lazy to remove her pyjamas."

@SihleQoko said:

"Maybe the outfit underneath was for the after-party"

