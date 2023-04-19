South Africans across the country were in hysterics when they saw the reaction of a young girl who went into panic mode

The young girl, known as Tshiamo, was seen opening the window shutters up and down because she didn't believe this was happening

Her mother was shocked by her reaction and tried to calm her down by trying to distract her while it was ascending into the air

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young kid flips out after the plane takes off. Images:@precious_959/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young girl named Tshiamo has been trending on TikTok for her cute reaction to her first flight. Her mother, Precious, posted the video, which has gained over 600K likes because the young girl was panicking as she saw the ground get further and further from her sight.

The single mum did not know what to do, so she closed the window shutter, but Tshiamo had to check if this was happening. Peeps lost it when they saw her facial expressions, which were just so funny.

The young mother said that, although her daughter panicked, she would never forget it.

Precious said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"But as a single mom, this is so unforgettable."

Netizens praise mother for raising her kid to experience life

People across the country loved the bond the mother and daughter shared. Many praised the single mum for allowing her daughter to see what life is all about.

Here are some of the comments:

@Tash said:

"First time and next to the window aaaaw mommy."

@BrownSugar commented:

"Lol, can we see a video when you guys landed."

@katlegoshimane said:

"I think we all remember our first flight, take off and landing?? Not fun."

@Sally commented:

"This is me every time I fly. I understand what she is feeling."

@Bugg said:

"Please I love her for expressing herself"

White man details move to Johannesburg with Zulu wife taking flight for 1st time, Mzansi hearts warmed

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a couple who flew together for the first time.

The cute couple on TikTok went viral after the husband shared a video of them moving in together. The loving husband was happy to be reunited with his wife, who stayed in KwaZulu-Natal while he got them settled in Johannesburg.

People in the comments loved the sweet couple's cross-country adventure after some time apart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News