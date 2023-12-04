A thoughtful mom wanted to surprise her son with a Christmas tree, but she didn't expect his priceless reaction

When the little boy came back from school and saw the tiny tree he went crazy in the cutest way

The adorable scene was shared on social media and has South Africans feeling all warm and fuzzy

A loving mom surprised her son with a Christmas tree. Image:@_kuhle.g

Source: TikTok

A thoughtful South African mom decided to make her son's dreams come true by surprising him with a Christmas tree.

Young boy appreciates Xmas tree surprise

Little did she know, his reaction would be nothing short of pure magic. Overwhelmed by joy, he began flapping his arms and looking around in disbelief.

Apparently, the boy has been asking for a Christmas tree since July and his wish finally came true thanks to his mom.

Kid's reaction shared on TikTok

The adorable and genuine reaction was too precious not to share. The scene was posted on the TikTok account @_kuhle.g and has Mzansi TikTok users in their feels.

Watch the video below:

SA praises thoughtful mom

They flocked to the comments section to praise the mom for granting his wish just in time for the festive season.

Read a few comments below:

Zowi MaMtshali Zikalala said:

"Ooh, the reaction! Mommy is surely the best in the whole universe."

m_mokoena posted:

"Well done mommy. The smile said it all."

Jina Reddy commented:

"I love this his smile is amazing."

Farming Blonde stated:

"This brought me joy! ❤️"

maam603 mentioned:

"Ey bra this side they want a white Xmas tree with that round flower thingy at the door. Yho Jehova."

ndumo30 added:

"Ncoh leyo njabulo !kids appreciate the smallest things ever."

shibemaleka wrote:

"Same wants a Christmas present a red car where did you buy it mommy."

Kgosigadi Bonolo said:

"Well done mommy."

