Uzalo actors real names: Updated cast list with images 2022

Uzalo is, without a doubt, one of the most-watched soap operas in South Africa. The show premiered in 2015 and is now in its eighth season. Throughout the years, the show has witnessed remarkable popularity and fan support. While it has amazing writing, direction, and storylines, Uzalo's cast is among the reasons behind its massive popularity. Uzalo actors and actresses got into the show as relative newcomers, bringing a breath of fresh air to the South African entertainment industry.

A promotional poster for Uzalo showing some of the casr members. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1

The Uzalo cast in 2022 comprises veterans who were there when the show began and others who have joined it at various stages.

Uzalo actors' names and pictures in 2022

Here is a look at the Uzalo cast names in 2022.

1. Thandeka Dawn King

Thandeka Dawn King. Photo: @dawnthandeka_king

Real name: Dawn Thandeka King

Dawn Thandeka King Age : 42 years

: 42 years Character : Lindiwe MaNgcobo Xulu

: Lindiwe MaNgcobo Xulu Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 7

Dawn Thandeka King played Lindiwe Xulu, the wife of the famous self-made gangster Muzi Xulu. The prolific actress left the show in March 2021 after playing her role for seven seasons. Still, there are reports of her possible return to the show. At her departure, she was among the best Uzalo female actors.

2. Gugu Gumede

Gugu Gumede looking amazing. Photo: @itsgugugumede

Real name: Gugu Gumede

Gugu Gumede Age : 31 years

: 31 years Character : Hlengiwe (MaMlambo) Mlambo Mhlongo

: Hlengiwe (MaMlambo) Mlambo Mhlongo Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 1 - present

Gugu plays a well-known prophetess, Mlambo Mhlongo, one of the most prominent Uzalo characters.

3. Sibongiseni Shezi

Sibongiseni Shezi. Photo: @seni_shezi

Real name: Sibongiseni Shezi

Sibongiseni Shezi Age: 29 years

29 years Character: Hleziphi

Hleziphi Cast type: Main role

Shezi plays Hleziphi, Njeza’s girlfriend. The two are never up to any good and are arguably the fiercest couple in Uzalo. She was born in KwaZulu-Natal and was a professional ballerina before transitioning into an actress.

4. Baby Cele–Maloka

Baby Cele-Malok. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1

Real name: Baby Cele–Maloka

Baby Cele–Maloka Age: 50 years

50 years Character : Gabisile Mdletshe-Khumalo

: Gabisile Mdletshe-Khumalo Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 2 – 6 and season 7 – Present

Baby Cele-Malok plays Gabisile, a woman who went through a traumatic ordeal at some point in the show. She then went missing and was buried without her body, but a girl named Hlelo subsequently discovered her in a river, marking Baby's return to the show in season 7.

5. Wiseman Mncube

Wiseman Mncube. Photo: @wiseman_mncube

Real name: Wiseman Mncube

Wiseman Mncube Age : 32 years

: 32 years Character : Sbonelo Mhlongo

: Sbonelo Mhlongo Cast type: Main role

Sbonelo is a notorious womanizer and medical practitioner who emulates his father's filthy lifestyle. Not only did he become his dad's right-hand man, but he also turned out just as arrogant and shameless.

6. Nyalleng Thibedi

Nyalleng Thibedi in a pretty pink top. Photo: @princess_nyalleng

Real name: Nyalleng Thibedi

Nyalleng Thibedi Age: 42 years

42 years Character : Zekhethelo Mhlongo

: Zekhethelo Mhlongo Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 3 – present

Thibedi's character on Uzalo is known as Mhlongo, a cop who has had affairs with several men, including Mxolisi, Mondli, and Njeza.

7. Nompilo Maphumulo

Nompilo Maphumulo looking all happy. Photo: @nompilomaphumulo

Real name: Nompilo Maphumulo

Nompilo Maphumulo Age : 40 years

: 40 years Character : Nosipho Xulu

: Nosipho Xulu Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: Season 1 - present

The prolific actress has portrayed Nosipho for eight seasons now. She is also one of the characters who have grown immensely since the show began. In the series, she has had turbulent relationships with Qhabanga, Thulani, Njeza, Mondli, and Zweli.

8. Simphiwe Majozi

Simphiwe Majozi looking stylish. Photo: @simphiwemajozi_sa

Real name: Simphiwe Majozi

Simphiwe Majozi Age : 41 years

: 41 years Character : Sbusiso (Sbu)

: Sbusiso (Sbu) Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 1 (guest role) and season 2 – present (main role)

Sbusiso is the king of thugs in Uzalo. He enjoys easy money and carries out one criminal deed after another. He also has a romantic interest in Fikile and frequently shows that he truly loves her.

9. Thuthuka Mthembu

Thuthuka Mthembu looking stunning in red. Photo: @thuthuka.m

Real name: Thuthuka Mthembu

Thuthuka Mthembu Age : 24 years

: 24 years Character : Nonkanyiso

: Nonkanyiso Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 1 - present

Nonkanyiso is Mbuso and Njeza's sister and Lilly's cousin. She works in the salon and has a close friendship with Hleziphi and Fikile. At some point on the show, she married Sibonelo but divorced him later.

10. Nkanyiso Makhanya

Nkanyiso Makhanya. Photo: @therealnkanyiso

Real name: Nkanyiso Makhanya

Nkanyiso Makhanya Age : 29 years

: 29 years Character : Njeza

: Njeza Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 6 – present

Njeza is Mbuso and Nonka's older brother. He is a renowned ex-convict, having been jailed for murdering his father. On the show, he has affairs with his sister's friends, Hleziphi and Zekhethelo.

11. Cebolenkosi Mthembu

Cebolenkosi Mthembu looking serious. Photo: @cebolenkosimthembu

Real name: Cebolenkosi Mthembu

Cebolenkosi Mthembu Age : 30 years

: 30 years Character : Detective Nyawo

: Detective Nyawo Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 2 -present

Cebolenkosi plays the role of Detective Nyawo. Besides his outstanding acting abilities, his choice of words has made him a fan favourite on Uzalo. He was even nicknamed Mr Oxford Dictionary for his mastery of English.

12. Thembinkosi Thwala

Thembinkosi Thwala in green. Photo: @thembinkosinathi27

Real name: Thembinkosi Thwala

Thembinkosi Thwala Age : 35 years

: 35 years Character : Mondli Mdlalose

: Mondli Mdlalose Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 1 – present

Thwala plays the role of Mondli Mdlalose, a well-respected and honest police officer who never gives up on a case. Mondli never accepts bribes, regardless of how bad things get. Still, he is quite confrontational and enjoys investigative duties.

13. Masoja Msiza

Masoja Msiza in a relaxed pose. Photo: @masojamsiza

Real name: Masoja Josiah Msiza

Masoja Josiah Msiza Age : 58 years

: 58 years Character : Nkunzebomvu (Nkunzi) Mhlongo

: Nkunzebomvu (Nkunzi) Mhlongo Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 1 - present

Masoja plays Nkunzebomvu Mhlongo, a man with a rather unenviable reputation for jumping from one marriage to another.

14. Nokuthula Mabika

Nokuthula Mabika in a beautiful black dress. Photo: @nokuthulamabika

Real name: Nokuthula Mabika

Nokuthula Mabika Age : 34 years

: 34 years Character : Thobile

: Thobile Cast type: Supporting

Supporting Seasons: 3 seasons

The 34-year-old plays Thobile, one of the supporting characters on the show.

15. Ntombifuthi Dlamini

Ntombifuthi Dlamini laughing her heart out. Photo: @ntombifuthy.dlamini

Real name: Ntombifuthi Dlamini

Ntombifuthi Dlamini Age : 37 years

: 37 years Character : Gladys ‘MamaDlala’

: Gladys ‘MamaDlala’ Cast type: Main role

Main role Seasons: Season 1 – present

The way Ntombifuthi landed her role on Uzalo as Mrs Madlala is quite inspiring. The actress started out as a cleaner before becoming one of the best-known actresses in Mzansi.

16. Ntokozo Dlamini

Ntokozo Dlamini looking dashing. Photo: @tk_dlaminii

Real name: Ntokozo Dlamini

Ntokozo Dlamini Age : 31 years

: 31 years Character : Mastermind Maphumulo

: Mastermind Maphumulo Cast type: Supporting

Supporting Seasons: 4

Besides acting, Ntokozo is a renowned radio show host, voiceover actor, event presenter, and television show host. In Uzalo, he plays the role of Mastermind Maphumulo.

17. Sipho Mhlongo

Sipho Mhlongo carrying a bag. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1

Real name: Sipho Mhlongo

Sipho Mhlongo Character : Nkosinathi Mdletshe

: Nkosinathi Mdletshe Cast type: Supporting

Supporting Seasons: 4

Sipho Mhlongo is renowned as a South African voiceover artist, radio presenter and actor. He is best known for his role as Nkosithathi Mdletshe on Uzalo.

18. Ncibijani Madlala

Ncibijani Madlala in a suit. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1

Real name: Ncibijani Madlala

Ncibijani Madlala Character : Siyabonga Mabuza

: Siyabonga Mabuza Cast type: Supporting

Supporting Seasons: 4

Madlala plays Siyabonga Mabuza, one of the recurring character roles on Uzalo. He has been a regular supporting actor since the show's fourth season.

19. Lungelo Madondo

Lungelo Madondo posing for a photo. Photo: @darkskinned_lungelo

Real name: Lungelo Madondo

Lungelo Madondo Character : Amandla Maphumulo

: Amandla Maphumulo Cast type: Supporting

Supporting Seasons: 4

Lungelo has been on Uzalo for four seasons, portraying Amandla.

20. Sihle Ndaba

Sihle Ndaba looking beautiful. Photo: @thesihlendaba

Real name: Sihle Ndaba

Sihle Ndaba Age : 33 years

: 33 years Character : Smangele Maphumulo

: Smangele Maphumulo Cast type: Supporting

Supporting Seasons: 4

Sihle is a famous South African actress, singer, and voice artist. She is best known for her role as Smangele Maphumulo in Uzalo.

21. Khaya Dladla

Khaya Dladla in red heels. Photo: @khaya_dladla

Real name: Khaya Dladla

Khaya Dladla Age : 32 years

: 32 years Character : GC

: GC Cast type : Supporting

: Supporting Seasons: 5

Khaya Dladla was born in a small town called Umlazi in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province. He portrays GC, a gay character on Uzalo.

22. Nelisa Mchunu

Nelisa Mchunu enjoying some wine. Photo: @neliisah

Real name: Nelisa Mchunu

Nelisa Mchunu Age : 30 years

: 30 years Character : Fikile

: Fikile Cast type: Supporting

Nelisa plays Fikile, a conniving woman who has perfected the art of being a gold-digger. She is also Sbusiso's love interest.

23. Bonga Dlamini

Bonga Dlamini who plays Mkhonto Xulu. Photo: @bongadlamini1

Real name: Bonga Dlamini

Bonga Dlamini Age : 39 years

: 39 years Character : Mkhonto Xulu

: Mkhonto Xulu Cast type: Guest

Guest Seasons: 4 seasons

Bonga Dlamini left Uzalo and then returned a few episodes into the eighth season. He stated that it was up to the viewers to decide whether his guest character gets to land a recurring role.

24. Menzi Brighton Biyela

Menzi Brighton in a brown suit. Photo: @menzi_biyela

Real name: Menzi Brighton Biyela

Menzi Brighton Biyela Age : 39 years

: 39 years Character : Pastor Gwala

: Pastor Gwala Cast type: Guest

Guest Seasons: Season 7 – present

Menzi is one of Uzalo's new actors. His character on Uzalo is known as Pastor Gwala. He is an honest preacher whose mission is to liberate the people of KwaMashu spiritually.

The different Uzalo actors have varying roles; main, supporting, or guest. Most of the main actors have been on the show for quite a long time, while the guest actors have only made a few appearances. Still, the show's high rating is largely due to the remarkable cast in its entirety.

