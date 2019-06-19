Global site navigation

Uzalo actors real names: Updated cast list with images 2022
TV-shows and movies

Uzalo actors real names: Updated cast list with images 2022

by  Adeaga Favour Jackline Wangare

Uzalo is, without a doubt, one of the most-watched soap operas in South Africa. The show premiered in 2015 and is now in its eighth season. Throughout the years, the show has witnessed remarkable popularity and fan support. While it has amazing writing, direction, and storylines, Uzalo's cast is among the reasons behind its massive popularity. Uzalo actors and actresses got into the show as relative newcomers, bringing a breath of fresh air to the South African entertainment industry.

Uzalo's new actors
A promotional poster for Uzalo showing some of the casr members. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1
Source: Instagram

The Uzalo cast in 2022 comprises veterans who were there when the show began and others who have joined it at various stages.

Uzalo actors' names and pictures in 2022

Here is a look at the Uzalo cast names in 2022.

1. Thandeka Dawn King

Uzalo cast in 2022
Thandeka Dawn King. Photo: @dawnthandeka_king
Source: Instagram

  • Real name: Dawn Thandeka King
  • Age: 42 years
  • Character: Lindiwe MaNgcobo Xulu
  • Cast type: Main
  • Seasons: 7

Dawn Thandeka King played Lindiwe Xulu, the wife of the famous self-made gangster Muzi Xulu. The prolific actress left the show in March 2021 after playing her role for seven seasons. Still, there are reports of her possible return to the show. At her departure, she was among the best Uzalo female actors.

2. Gugu Gumede

Uzalo cast names in 2022
Gugu Gumede looking amazing. Photo: @itsgugugumede
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Gugu Gumede
  • Age: 31 years
  • Character: Hlengiwe (MaMlambo) Mlambo Mhlongo
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 1 - present

Gugu plays a well-known prophetess, Mlambo Mhlongo, one of the most prominent Uzalo characters.

3. Sibongiseni Shezi

Uzalo actors' names and pictures in 2022
Sibongiseni Shezi. Photo: @seni_shezi
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Sibongiseni Shezi
  • Age: 29 years
  • Character: Hleziphi
  • Cast type: Main role

Shezi plays Hleziphi, Njeza’s girlfriend. The two are never up to any good and are arguably the fiercest couple in Uzalo. She was born in KwaZulu-Natal and was a professional ballerina before transitioning into an actress.

4. Baby Cele–Maloka

Uzalo characters
Baby Cele-Malok. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Baby Cele–Maloka
  • Age: 50 years
  • Character: Gabisile Mdletshe-Khumalo
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 2 – 6 and season 7 – Present

Baby Cele-Malok plays Gabisile, a woman who went through a traumatic ordeal at some point in the show. She then went missing and was buried without her body, but a girl named Hlelo subsequently discovered her in a river, marking Baby's return to the show in season 7.

5. Wiseman Mncube

Uzalo's new actors
Wiseman Mncube. Photo: @wiseman_mncube
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Wiseman Mncube
  • Age: 32 years
  • Character: Sbonelo Mhlongo
  • Cast type: Main role

Sbonelo is a notorious womanizer and medical practitioner who emulates his father's filthy lifestyle. Not only did he become his dad's right-hand man, but he also turned out just as arrogant and shameless.

6. Nyalleng Thibedi

Uzalo characters
Nyalleng Thibedi in a pretty pink top. Photo: @princess_nyalleng
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Nyalleng Thibedi
  • Age: 42 years
  • Character: Zekhethelo Mhlongo
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 3 – present

Thibedi's character on Uzalo is known as Mhlongo, a cop who has had affairs with several men, including Mxolisi, Mondli, and Njeza.

7. Nompilo Maphumulo

Uzalo cast in 2022
Nompilo Maphumulo looking all happy. Photo: @nompilomaphumulo
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Nompilo Maphumulo
  • Age: 40 years
  • Character: Nosipho Xulu
  • Cast type: Main
  • Seasons: Season 1 - present

The prolific actress has portrayed Nosipho for eight seasons now. She is also one of the characters who have grown immensely since the show began. In the series, she has had turbulent relationships with Qhabanga, Thulani, Njeza, Mondli, and Zweli.

8. Simphiwe Majozi

Uzalo actors' names and pictures in 2022
Simphiwe Majozi looking stylish. Photo: @simphiwemajozi_sa
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Simphiwe Majozi
  • Age: 41 years
  • Character: Sbusiso (Sbu)
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 1 (guest role) and season 2 – present (main role)

Sbusiso is the king of thugs in Uzalo. He enjoys easy money and carries out one criminal deed after another. He also has a romantic interest in Fikile and frequently shows that he truly loves her.

9. Thuthuka Mthembu

Uzalo cast names in 2022
Thuthuka Mthembu looking stunning in red. Photo: @thuthuka.m
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Thuthuka Mthembu
  • Age: 24 years
  • Character: Nonkanyiso
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 1 - present

Nonkanyiso is Mbuso and Njeza's sister and Lilly's cousin. She works in the salon and has a close friendship with Hleziphi and Fikile. At some point on the show, she married Sibonelo but divorced him later.

10. Nkanyiso Makhanya

Uzalo's new actors
Nkanyiso Makhanya. Photo: @therealnkanyiso
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Nkanyiso Makhanya
  • Age: 29 years
  • Character: Njeza
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 6 – present

Njeza is Mbuso and Nonka's older brother. He is a renowned ex-convict, having been jailed for murdering his father. On the show, he has affairs with his sister's friends, Hleziphi and Zekhethelo.

11. Cebolenkosi Mthembu

Uzalo cast names in 2022
Cebolenkosi Mthembu looking serious. Photo: @cebolenkosimthembu
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Cebolenkosi Mthembu
  • Age: 30 years
  • Character: Detective Nyawo
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 2 -present

Cebolenkosi plays the role of Detective Nyawo. Besides his outstanding acting abilities, his choice of words has made him a fan favourite on Uzalo. He was even nicknamed Mr Oxford Dictionary for his mastery of English.

12. Thembinkosi Thwala

Uzalo characters
Thembinkosi Thwala in green. Photo: @thembinkosinathi27
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Thembinkosi Thwala
  • Age: 35 years
  • Character: Mondli Mdlalose
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 1 – present

Thwala plays the role of Mondli Mdlalose, a well-respected and honest police officer who never gives up on a case. Mondli never accepts bribes, regardless of how bad things get. Still, he is quite confrontational and enjoys investigative duties.

13. Masoja Msiza

Uzalo cast in 2022
Masoja Msiza in a relaxed pose. Photo: @masojamsiza
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Masoja Josiah Msiza
  • Age: 58 years
  • Character: Nkunzebomvu (Nkunzi) Mhlongo
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 1 - present

Masoja plays Nkunzebomvu Mhlongo, a man with a rather unenviable reputation for jumping from one marriage to another.

14. Nokuthula Mabika

Uzalo cast names in 2022
Nokuthula Mabika in a beautiful black dress. Photo: @nokuthulamabika
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Nokuthula Mabika
  • Age: 34 years
  • Character: Thobile
  • Cast type: Supporting
  • Seasons: 3 seasons

The 34-year-old plays Thobile, one of the supporting characters on the show.

15. Ntombifuthi Dlamini

Uzalo actors' names and pictures in 2022
Ntombifuthi Dlamini laughing her heart out. Photo: @ntombifuthy.dlamini
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Ntombifuthi Dlamini
  • Age: 37 years
  • Character: Gladys ‘MamaDlala’
  • Cast type: Main role
  • Seasons: Season 1 – present

The way Ntombifuthi landed her role on Uzalo as Mrs Madlala is quite inspiring. The actress started out as a cleaner before becoming one of the best-known actresses in Mzansi.

16. Ntokozo Dlamini

Uzalo female actors
Ntokozo Dlamini looking dashing. Photo: @tk_dlaminii
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Ntokozo Dlamini
  • Age: 31 years
  • Character: Mastermind Maphumulo
  • Cast type: Supporting
  • Seasons: 4

Besides acting, Ntokozo is a renowned radio show host, voiceover actor, event presenter, and television show host. In Uzalo, he plays the role of Mastermind Maphumulo.

17. Sipho Mhlongo

Uzalo characters
Sipho Mhlongo carrying a bag. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Sipho Mhlongo
  • Character: Nkosinathi Mdletshe
  • Cast type: Supporting
  • Seasons: 4

Sipho Mhlongo is renowned as a South African voiceover artist, radio presenter and actor. He is best known for his role as Nkosithathi Mdletshe on Uzalo.

18. Ncibijani Madlala

Uzalo characters
Ncibijani Madlala in a suit. Photo: @uzalo_sabc1
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Ncibijani Madlala
  • Character: Siyabonga Mabuza
  • Cast type: Supporting
  • Seasons: 4

Madlala plays Siyabonga Mabuza, one of the recurring character roles on Uzalo. He has been a regular supporting actor since the show's fourth season.

19. Lungelo Madondo

Uzalo cast names in 2022
Lungelo Madondo posing for a photo. Photo: @darkskinned_lungelo
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Lungelo Madondo
  • Character: Amandla Maphumulo
  • Cast type: Supporting
  • Seasons: 4

Lungelo has been on Uzalo for four seasons, portraying Amandla.

20. Sihle Ndaba

Uzalo female actors
Sihle Ndaba looking beautiful. Photo: @thesihlendaba
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Sihle Ndaba
  • Age: 33 years
  • Character: Smangele Maphumulo
  • Cast type: Supporting
  • Seasons: 4

Sihle is a famous South African actress, singer, and voice artist. She is best known for her role as Smangele Maphumulo in Uzalo.

21. Khaya Dladla

Uzalo cast names in 2022
Khaya Dladla in red heels. Photo: @khaya_dladla
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Khaya Dladla
  • Age: 32 years
  • Character: GC
  • Cast type: Supporting
  • Seasons: 5

Khaya Dladla was born in a small town called Umlazi in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province. He portrays GC, a gay character on Uzalo.

22. Nelisa Mchunu

Uzalo female actors
Nelisa Mchunu enjoying some wine. Photo: @neliisah
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Nelisa Mchunu
  • Age: 30 years
  • Character: Fikile
  • Cast type: Supporting

Nelisa plays Fikile, a conniving woman who has perfected the art of being a gold-digger. She is also Sbusiso's love interest.

23. Bonga Dlamini

Uzalo actors' names and pictures in 2022
Bonga Dlamini who plays Mkhonto Xulu. Photo: @bongadlamini1
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Bonga Dlamini
  • Age: 39 years
  • Character: Mkhonto Xulu
  • Cast type: Guest
  • Seasons: 4 seasons

Bonga Dlamini left Uzalo and then returned a few episodes into the eighth season. He stated that it was up to the viewers to decide whether his guest character gets to land a recurring role.

24. Menzi Brighton Biyela

Uzalo cast in 2022
Menzi Brighton in a brown suit. Photo: @menzi_biyela
Source: Instagram
  • Real name: Menzi Brighton Biyela
  • Age: 39 years
  • Character: Pastor Gwala
  • Cast type: Guest
  • Seasons: Season 7 – present

Menzi is one of Uzalo's new actors. His character on Uzalo is known as Pastor Gwala. He is an honest preacher whose mission is to liberate the people of KwaMashu spiritually.

The different Uzalo actors have varying roles; main, supporting, or guest. Most of the main actors have been on the show for quite a long time, while the guest actors have only made a few appearances. Still, the show's high rating is largely due to the remarkable cast in its entirety.

Nollywood is renowned for producing some of the most prolific actors in Africa. These skilled men and women bring stories to life on the big screen. Who are the Nollywood actors that left us in 2021 and 2022, and what were the causes of their demise?

Source: Briefly News

