Zoe Saldana rose to super-stardom when she broke into the science fiction film genre with her lead roles in Star Trek, Avatar and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. With 73 screen appearances in her name and three kids under her watch, this Hollywood star has been very busy. With many more A-list movies in the works, Briefly.co.za has all the insights into her rise to the stars and above. Find out more about Zoe Saldana's former theatre life, how she found love at first sight, and her plans for the future.

This self-acknowledged "sci-fi geek" is the first and only recorded actress (to date) to star in three movies that generated more than two billion dollars in ticket sales. Her passion for all-things-intergalactic combined with her ability to look both beautiful and deadly with blue/green skin has made Zoe Saldana an iconic sci-fi heroin. She was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 for her accomplishments.

Zoe Saldana's profile

Full Name: Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario

Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario Gender: Female

Female Date of Birth: 19 June 1978

19 June 1978 Zoe Saldana's age: 43 in 2021

43 in 2021 Zodiac: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey

Passaic, New Jersey Current residence: Beverly Hills, LA

Beverly Hills, LA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed (Puerto Rican and Dominican)

Mixed (Puerto Rican and Dominican) Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Height: 5ft 7" (170 cm)

5ft 7" (170 cm) Weight : 119 lbs (54kg)

: 119 lbs (54kg) Body measurements: 33-25-32 inches

33-25-32 inches Siblings: Cisely, Mariel and (half-sibling) Nipo

Cisely, Mariel and (half-sibling) Nipo Zoe Saldana's husband: Marco Perego-Saldana

Marco Perego-Saldana Zoe Saldana's kids: Zen and twins Bowie and Cy

Zen and twins Bowie and Cy School: ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy

ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy Occupation: Actress and model

Actress and model Zoe Saldana's net worth: $35 million in 2021

$35 million in 2021 Instagram: @ZoeSaldana

@ZoeSaldana Twitter: @ZoeSaldana

@ZoeSaldana Followers: 7.5mil.

7.5mil. Facebook: Zoe Saldana

Who is the actor for Gamora?

Hollywood got lucky when a young ballet dancer was discovered in the theatres of New York and turned into one of the most celebrated sci-fi actresses on our big screens today. This Hollywood actress is most famous for her alien roles as Uhura in Star Trek, Neytiri the Avatar, and most recently Gamora from the Marvel Universe. However, she does not exclusively play rainbow coloured creatures from space and has also featured in comedies and even voiced several animated characters, such as Maria in The Book of Life.

Is Zoe Saldana Hispanic?

Fathered by Dominican Aridio Saldaña and a Puerto Rican mother, Asalia Nazario, Zoe Saldana's ethnicity is mixed. Raised in Queens until nine years old, she moved with her sisters to the Dominican Republic to live with her grandparents after her father's death. She returned to the States and settled in New York when she was 17, where she joined the "New York Theatre Group" and the troupe "Faces". However, it was not long before she was stolen from the theatres and placed on the red carpet.

How many languages does Zoe Saldana speak?

Raised in Queens and then in the Dominican Republic, this sci-fi star is bilingual. Fluent in both English and Spanish, she claims to have also studied French in her school years. She and her husband have been teaching their children English, Spanish and Italian.

Zoe Saldana's family

Marco Perego-Saldana is an Italian born artist and former soccer player, and it took just one look at the gorgeous sci-fi actress to fall in love. The couple dated in secret and had an equally secretive London wedding in 2013. A year later, Mark and Zoe Saldana's twins Bowie and Cy were born, and in 2017, another boy, named Zen, was added to the mix.

How old is Zoe Saldana?

Having celebrated her birthday on the 19th of June, this Star Trek star is 43 in 2021. She shares her birthday with big names such as Macklemore and Paula Abdul. This Gemini started her acting career on Law & Order when she was just 21.

Zoe Saldana's movies

With 73 movie and television appearances and more than 12 movies already booked for the future, here is a look at just some of her big-screen appearances:

Vivo

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Missing Link

Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers Endgame

I Kill Giants

Nina

The Book of Life

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 & 2

Star Trek Into Darkness & Star Trek Beyond

The Losers

Death at a Funeral

Avatar

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Get Over It

Center Stage

How much is Zoe Saldana's worth?

In 2019, Saldana was the actress with the second-highest box office receipts, following Scarlett Johansson. With a net worth of $35 million in 2021, Zoe's movies have earned more than $11 billion in sales and revenue worldwide. In addition, her Hollywood home is valued at over $8.7 million.

Zoe Saldana and Thandi Newton

Many people, including her own mother, think that Zoe Saldana looks like Thandi Newton. The physical similarities between these two actresses are uncanny, so much so that Suldana's own mother cannot tell them apart. Zoe constantly reprimands her mom for giving her credit for Newton's work. Zoe claims her mother insists that she starred in HBO's Westworld, and previously, Traffic.

"Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton."

Zoe Saldana will be returning to the big screen with her green skin in the next instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy. If you prefer the blue-skinned Neytiri, you can start smiling, as a further four Avatar movies are already in the works. Have no fear; Saldana is here, to continue as the formidable heroine we have come to know and love.

