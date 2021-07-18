'Black Panther': Connie Chiume lands in America to begin filming

South African actress Connie Chiume has officially jetted off to the United States to begin filming of Black Panther 2

The veteran actress also stars in the hit local drama Gomora and the story has been changed to accommodate her absence

Mzansi social media users showered her with messages of admiration and well-wishes as she embarks on this new journey

South African actress Connie Chiume has left Mzansi to commence filming of the sequel to the highly- successful Black Panther movie.

Connie Chiume has jetted of to the States to film 'Black Panther 2'. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

The actress shared a picture of herself at the airport in the States, along with some luggage. The actress stars in Gomora, and the popular show had to make an excuse to explain the actress’ disappearance over the next few weeks.

Social media users couldn’t help but appreciate and applaud how far the veteran actress has come.

Social media user @Thizozo_mokoena posted a picture of the actress and captioned it:

“We are happy for you Mama.”

Others also shared their thoughts below the post:

@Mohalewilson said:

“In Gomora they said you are in Free State and I was looking for you in Welkom kanti you raise south African flag abroad, I salute you mama.”

@gator_da_great said:

“They'd better give her more screen time.”

@sibusisomhlung8 said:

“When time is right I; the Lord; will make it happen.” Isaiah 60:22. Above all hard work pays. All the best; keep flying our flag high mama.”

@boitytong said:

“Oh that’s why she’s in free state ko Gomora.”

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that the production of Black Panther 2 temporarily hit a dead end after the passing of the leading man Chadwick Boseman.

Atandwa Kani to be the next king of Wakanda: Mzansi’s spoken

South Africans have called upon Marvel Studios to make Atandwa Kani the next Black Panther.

The people felt it was only right that an African actor takes the opening after the original actor Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away.

Atandwa’s father John Kani starred alongside Chadwick in Black Panther. John has ever only spoken highly of Chadwick and now the people of Mzansi want to see Atandwa star alongside his father again.

Briefly News learnt that the people of SA took to social media to call upon Marvel to so right by Chadwick, and they believed that making Atandwa the next Black Panther would be a way to do that.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the late actor said that despite his declining health, Boseman was convinced that he would recover and film the second movie. Sadly, this did not happen and the show must go on.

