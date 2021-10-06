The Mzansi online community is in shock as they react to Michael Bucwa’s choice for a lunch meal and they allege that he will become a “vampire”

The popular social media user, Bucwa, recently posted that he will eat raw kidneys as he bought from a top food and clothing store

South Africans are not impressed with his choice and they are on his case and Briefly News looks at the funny reactions

Michael Bucwa is one of the most famous social media users in South Africa but it seems his choices are not popular this time around. The red kettle man recently posted his lunch meal but his followers are not impressed.

Also known as Mr Smeg, the model headed to Twitter and shared a snap of his lunch, saying he will eat raw kidneys. However, South Africans do not care where he bought them but they just can’t deal. Briefly News went to the social media account holder’s comments section to bring you a few comments.

He wrote:

“Raw Woolies lamb kidneys for lunch.”

Mzansi is not impressed with Mr Smeg's lunch meal.

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@TheGyal said:

“Raw? Mr Smeg you're close to being a vampire.”

@Malulekemus said:

“Vampires drink Blood they don't eat raw meat....”

@Katelego3999 said:

“But there are better ways to get those nutrients from other type of food... raw meat can cause food poisoning and lot of bacteria, laitsi batho batlaswa.”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“We not safe around y'all Mr SMEG.... Sekushoda nidle Thina manje.”

@Sfundo19 said:

“Wena everyday uya-escalater kunokuthi wehle.”

@PhinsiSdlamini said:

“Please tell me this is just content.”

@TheesoccerMom said:

“Bathong, ketlele ekae.”

