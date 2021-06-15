Mr Smeg has finally reached the level of fame he has been relentlessly posting on Twitter for and Mzansi has had a lot of hilarious things to say

The famous appliance lover recently bagged himself an interview on the local TV show, Expresso , where he appeared with his equally famous red Smeg kettle

Not too long thereafter, Mzansi was all over the snaps of Mr Smeg standing in the Expresso studios and of course they were making a number of hilarious comments about it

It was a super halala moment for Michael Bucwa who recently bagged himself an interview on popular SABC 3 show, Expresso. Bucwa quickly rose to internet fame after he shared various posts that featured a red Smeg kettle and even referred to himself as 'Mr Smeg'.

Proper famous

The snaps of the appliance lover have been shared on Twitter and of course, Mzansi has gone wild. The pics have been retweeted a number of times as many people marvelled over how he rose to the top using only his love for the pricey Smeg brand.

Mr Smeg bagged himself an interview on SABC 3. Image: @ChrisExcel102

Source: Twitter

Mr Smeg is in the building

Briefly News has taken the liberty of compiling some of the various tweets dedicated to Mr Smeg's Expresso appearance and trust us, some of them are super amusing:

@tsheko2020 said:

"Like it or not but Mr Smeg magedlela shoulder whatever is one among peaceful gentlemen on this app."

@Solphendukaa said:

"Smeg lama Smeg. Mr Smeg. Man's made to national TV. Crazy."

@kingSnezzo said:

"Mr Smeg we woke early today because we believe in your potential. Keep it going man."

The famous kettle gets its makeup done for TV

Source: Briefly.co.za