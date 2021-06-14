South Africans are expressing different views on Michael Bucwa, also known as Mr Smeg, who has posted a photo of him putting make-up on his kettle

@Mr Smeg has left his social media followers questioning if the kettle is actually functional or just a prop for people's entertainment

Briefly News also looks at the reactions where some people argue that he is purely abusing the poor appliance

South Africans are reacting to an image posted by one of the most controversial figures on social media. Michael Bucwa is known for his poses with his red Smeg kettle. This time he has taken it too far and the online community is still shocked to see him using make-up on his beloved appliance.

Going by the name of @MrSmeg on Twitter, Bucwa’s latest image on the social media application has caused a stir.

Mzansi social media users are reacting to Mr Smeg's social media post. Image: @MrSmeg/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The kettle man’s latest post on Twitter carries no caption but has received 402 likes and a couple of retweets by the time Briefly News put this report together.

The online community erupts

@Statvesque_son said:

“Other kettles are working, this kettle does nothing but sit there.”

@Annlore said:

“Got the opportunity to do makeup on the national kettle...”

@MaphilaNjabs said:

“This kettle goes through a lot.”

@Mushavhi_Makh said:

“Oooh when's the interview again Michael, don't wanna miss this.”

@Sonia80416397 said:

“This is kettle abuse kodwa.”

@Mzwanie said:

“Sekunomsangano phakathi.”

@Goitse_911 said:

“Bathathe Mr Smeg a.k.a Magedlela.”

@Nontle_ave said:

“This kettle is lucky.”

@ToryceSA said:

"Hebanna di man.”

Mr Smeg compliments Sizwe Dhlomo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that in this day and age, it's quite hard to believe that people are still shocked to see a man who is comfortable in his sexuality compliment another man.

Apparently, there are a lot of people who find it shocking and Mr Smeg proved this after tweeting about Sizwe Dhlomo.

As soon as the tweet was posted, many people headed to the comment section to share their thoughts. Many of them wondered about Mr Smeg's sexuality while others made jokes and other funny statements about the notorious kettle-lover.

Read a few of their interesting and sometimes uninformed comments below: @Lazmore_ using a shocked face emoji said:

"Indoda encoma ubuhle benye. (A man who compliments the beauty of another.)"

Source: Briefly.co.za