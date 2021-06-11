A young South African woman has inspired her social media followers after sharing images of her house showing its inside and outside design

The well-decorated house has left the proud lady’s friends in love with it and many have praised her efforts

Looking at the reactions, some have enquired how much did it cost @Samke_Nkwanyan to build the property as they also dream of owning one

A proud woman has shared a number of images as she brags about her beautifully decorated new house. The well-built structure, which seems to be a three-bedroom, has attracted the account holder’s followers.

@Samke_Nkwanyan is delighted to have finally realised her lifelong dream, which is to own her home and Briefly News has been attracted to the bubbly woman’s post.

The exterior of the 'little haven' is painted white and it seems to be the first coat but the South Africans are particularly impressed by furniture and interior design.

Another Mzansi woman has just bragged about her new house. Image: @Samke_Nkwanyan/Twitter

Dream for a house comes true

The post reads:

“My little haven. Outside and inside.”

South Africans love the house and decoration

@Mmushi_Lucky said:

"How much did it cost you inside?”

@Mcizy1 said:

"It nice and cosy. Ufake ama burglar guard’s please bangafohli, bazingenele.”

@StephenTatenda said:

"Tiles are awesome to look at and low maintenance, but in this weather, you will be freezing.”

@Saholuhle said:

"Usebenzile ntombi...its nice a clean.”

@Aluvera2 said:

"Beautiful indeed. Where do you cook?.”

@Godfrey Olifant said:

"The most important thing is that you own it...and don't owe anyone!.”

@Gugs_Malgas said:

“Your place is beautiful mntase yoooh Usebenze ngokuzi khandla.”

@MichaelMike211 said:

"This is so great my lady. God bless more and more.”

Woman builds a house for mom

In other influential stories, Briefly News reported that building a home for a parent or parents is one thing that many children dream of doing.

A young South African woman can finally say that she did it for her mom even though it took her a whole 10 years to complete.

Heading online, the proud young lady with the Twitter handle, @Thlolo15March shared a heartwarming, motivational, and highly inspirational post about how she finally added the finishing touches to the house that was built especially for her mother.

"It took me 10 years to build my mum this house.. nothing fancy I’m just proud I did it," she captioned a snap of the ready to live in property.

