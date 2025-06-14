Tyla recently became a hot topic for all the right reasons on TikTok because of a grateful fan who is loyal to her after her latest show in America

The Governors Ball Music Festival took place in New York City, and Tyla was one of the acts that performed

A Tyla supporter shared his experience with her stage after the fan got into some trouble, and at the New York City music festival

Tyla recently made a gesture proving how much she cares about supporters who show up to watch her. The Water hit maker put a fan in the crowd first after noticing that something was going wrong.

Tyla helped her fan at Governors Ball in New York City.

Source: UGC

The grateful supporter on social media spread the word about how caring Tyla was to him. Many South Africans commented on the post, raving about the communal culture in South Africa.

Tyla shows up for fan at Governors Ball

In some TikTok videos, @caden_acc shared that he was at the Governors Ball in New York City watching Tyla perform. He said people started pushing, and he got ignored when he was asking for water. The fan ended up fainting, which Tyla noticed on stage, and she immediately stopped the show. Tyla asked if everything was okay and requested that someone help him while she was on stage. Watch the video of Tyla helping below:

Tyla always makes SA proud

Tyla never misses a chance to make her home country proud by representing it. South Africans were delighted when Tyla did a video interview with Vogue and made a typical South African dish of pap and wors.

The singer also put South Africa on the map, becoming the first African to win a prestigious Grammy category award. She was also dubbed the youngest South African to walk away with a Grammy award thanks to her hit song Water.

Tyla made South Africa proud when she won a Grammy award with 'Water'.

Source: Getty Images

SA raves about helpful Tyla

Many people from South Africa found the video of the International Tyla fan. South African netizens told him that she stopped the show because South Africans generally have a spirit of Ubuntu. The culture of Ubuntu is one way people are encouraged to look out for others to foster community. Read people's comments about Tyla below:

Rinae🫧 said:

"Ubuntu/humanity or I am because you are🥰"

C wrote:

"South Africa has a culture of hospitality and warmth. Glad you’re ok✌️🇿🇦🥰"

Commenter commented:

"If it was something neg abt Tyla this would be viral."

🎀Pepsie🎀 was delighted:

"That’s because she comes from a good background. In South Africa, we’re taught to care for others and treat them with kindness."

Hello Ketty added:

"Then haters be having the nerves to say she's self-centred and a mean girl 😭"

mamabear_neilwe wrote:

"Here at home, we call this 'Ubuntu'. Kindness is part of our culture in SA."

h: gushed:

"Tyla stopped the show to help a fan."

Venecia_A01 was proud:

"That's South African UBUNTU culture. We care for people 🇿🇦 Glad you're ok 🙏"

Tyla makes Coachella debut, makes SA proud

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla has been dominating international music charts. The Water hitmaker made her Coachella debut in 2025.

Fans of Tyla came out in droves to watch her perform live. Tyla also gave a nod to her South African fan base with a Mzansi dance challenge after getting off stage.

South African star Tyla took to the stage at Coachella on 12 April 2025. Fans flooded social media with videos of snippets of her performance. In a video by @zacisontime, Tyla made her entrance at Coachella on a stage decorated with supersized tigers. Tyla started off her show with her latest hit Push 2 Start.

