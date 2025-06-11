2 Teachers Eat Mogodu for 1st Time in TikTok Video: “Love Barbie for Trying”
- In a TikTok video, a school kid brought traditional South African food for her two teachers to try
- The educators made it obvious that they had never tried some typical South African foods before
- The video of the school child and her teachers eating traditional cuts of offal caught people's attention on social media
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A student brought her teachers on camera to get them to try a South African dish. The two teachers who took part in the video went viral for how they reacted to tasting traditional food.
The video of the learner and her teachers received thousands of likes on social media. Many people commented on the clip about the way the educators felt after eating traditional food.
Teachers try mogodu
In a TikTok video posted by @momstestkitchen, a student introduced her teachers to the camera and said that they were going to eat tripe. The teachers were squeamish, and they insisted that the student eat one first. One educator tentatively followed and admitted that the trip " did not taste bad.. The second teacher was not able to take a bite as she gagged whenever she tried. Watch the video of the teachers' mogodu taste test:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
American tries traditional food
Briefly News reported on an American who came to South Africa and tasted most traditional foods. The African American was served dumplings, tripe and other traditional delicacies.
An American man went on a food adventure in South Africa. The man shared his reaction to tasting delicacies such as chicken feet and tripe. Online users were amused as they saw how much the gent enjoyed his first taste of traditional food.
SA amused by teachers
Many people applauded one teacher for doing her best to try the food and giving her honest opinion. Others sympathised with the teacher who could be taking a bite, saying she was simply not used to it.
mphonyanasebiloane said:
"I ended up laughing 🤣"
king_natie wrote:
"Venda people trying to convince me to eat amasonja😂"
Fanny commented:
"It’s funnier when you don’t make it a racial thing."
JT’s Daughter. wrote:
"Love Barbie for trying bandla🥰as for uKaty Perry😒"
5613 joked:
"Later that day, the teachers told their husbands. 'Babe, you won’t believe what happened today at school, we had Fear Factor'"💀😭😂"
ZandiGee shared:
"This is understandable... that's how I react when I see oysters."
Thato Sekgoro added:
"This is so me when people try to convince me to try Mobani worms and Okra soup 🤣"
Other Briefly News stories about South African food
- People wanted to know what an American would think after eating some typical South African snacks.
- An Irish woman who drank Oros for the first time without adding any water left many South Africans thoroughly amused
- South Africans eagerly waited to hear what an American thought of the meat they had in Mzansi compared to the United States.
- One South African woman filmed her American husband's reaction to trying food she grew up with in Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za