In a TikTok video, a school kid brought traditional South African food for her two teachers to try

The educators made it obvious that they had never tried some typical South African foods before

The video of the school child and her teachers eating traditional cuts of offal caught people's attention on social media

A student brought her teachers on camera to get them to try a South African dish. The two teachers who took part in the video went viral for how they reacted to tasting traditional food.

Two teachers ate tripe for the first time in a TikTok video. Image: momstestkitchen

Source: TikTok

The video of the learner and her teachers received thousands of likes on social media. Many people commented on the clip about the way the educators felt after eating traditional food.

Teachers try mogodu

In a TikTok video posted by @momstestkitchen, a student introduced her teachers to the camera and said that they were going to eat tripe. The teachers were squeamish, and they insisted that the student eat one first. One educator tentatively followed and admitted that the trip " did not taste bad.. The second teacher was not able to take a bite as she gagged whenever she tried. Watch the video of the teachers' mogodu taste test:

American tries traditional food

Briefly News reported on an American who came to South Africa and tasted most traditional foods. The African American was served dumplings, tripe and other traditional delicacies.

An American man went on a food adventure in South Africa. The man shared his reaction to tasting delicacies such as chicken feet and tripe. Online users were amused as they saw how much the gent enjoyed his first taste of traditional food.

A spread of various African traditional foods. Image: Vicki Jauron

Source: Getty Images

SA amused by teachers

Many people applauded one teacher for doing her best to try the food and giving her honest opinion. Others sympathised with the teacher who could be taking a bite, saying she was simply not used to it.

mphonyanasebiloane said:

"I ended up laughing 🤣"

king_natie wrote:

"Venda people trying to convince me to eat amasonja😂"

Fanny commented:

"It’s funnier when you don’t make it a racial thing."

JT’s Daughter. wrote:

"Love Barbie for trying bandla🥰as for uKaty Perry😒"

5613 joked:

"Later that day, the teachers told their husbands. 'Babe, you won’t believe what happened today at school, we had Fear Factor'"💀😭😂"

ZandiGee shared:

"This is understandable... that's how I react when I see oysters."

Thato Sekgoro added:

"This is so me when people try to convince me to try Mobani worms and Okra soup 🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about South African food

