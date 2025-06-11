One lady went viral after a video of her enjoying some food meant for a crowd caught people's attention

The woman in the ZCC had all eyes on her after people noticed that she seemed particularly hungry at a gathering

The video of the woman indulging herself in a room full of people inspired a lot of commentary from netizens

A TikTok video of a woman keeping food to herself at a gathering went viral. People were amazed by the ferocious appetite of the ZCC church member who appeared in the video.

The video of the woman eating received thousands of likes on social media. Many people flooded the comment section as they speculated about the ZCC woman.

Woman keeps food for herself

In a TikTok video by @matemajohanna, a woman was sitting down with a bowl full of scones. The scones were presumably for everyone at the gathering, but she was holding onto them and eating one scone per bite. Watch the video of the lady eating the scones below:

ZCC woman takes overseas trip

A TikTok video of a ZCC member living her best life went viral. The TikTokker, Lady Mpho Given Nemukula, jetted off to the United Kingdom for a holiday. She shared posts of her visit to various tourist attractions such as Big Ben, the Westminster Palace and more sights. Online users were inspired by the South African woman's adventure in the UK below.

SA jokes about ZCC woman's scones

Online users could not help but laugh at the woman's spectacle with the scones. People had jokes about the woman's gusto over the scones. Some pointed out the nostalgic teacup she was using. Read the comments below

22 Z E L A🥰 said:

"It's not the dish I'm worried about, it's the scone that disappeared in one bite,"

1031🍀wrote:

"Guarding the skotlel with her life 😭"

mokukadinepe commented:

"Those cups are legendary, a real throwback."

KING VELABAHLEKE👑 added:

"I blame the cup 🍵 it's changed everything to deliciousness n u enjoy every meal when you drink a tea with that cup 💯🤞🏾"

Ray☀️ wrote:

"When you’re stressed but you don’t drink alcohol 😭"

https.donnell added:

"Yabona the tea from that brown glass mug😭it slaps 😭"

Skhokho joked:

"With how she's summarising a single scone🙆, that bowl that seems full to y'all's eyes, to her it's a mere introduction before the real breakfast 😭"

