One woman who is in the ZCC church showed people on TikTok that she has an impeccable sense of style

In a TikTok video, the lady flexed how she conquers winter while dressing as someone in the ZCC

Many people admired the ZCC members who showed that she remained fashionable according to church rules

A woman in the ZCC showed people that she dresses modestly no matter the weather. In a video, the lady wanted others to see that she stays warm while dressing according to her values.

A TikTok video shows a ZCC woman and how she dresses up in winter without wearing pants. Image: @auntychiii

The video of the dedicated ZCC member fascinated many people. Many people could not help but compliment the ZCC beauty.

ZCC woman sleeves at work

In a TikTok video by @auntychiii, a woman in the ZCC church showed people that she avoids pants even in winter. In a video, she showed how she matches the signature ZCC green in her everyday outfit. Watch the video below:

South Africa compliments ZCC women's attire

Many people applauded the woman who was stunning in her ZCC themed clothing. People could not stop raving about how good she looked. Read the comments below:

Terrence Katerrisi Mthego said:

"You look amazing the way you are."

golden girl wrote:

"I truly love this."

Makhosi_Makhathini gushed:

"I have never been so in love and proud of someone like you. I am your new follower. We all need that motivation everyday. We are running short of authentic women like you."

mohau commented:

"My weak point ☺️☺️basadi ba masionumuhle sis."

Abe complimented the creator:

"You're so beautiful continue to wear skirt and u look adorable ngwana kgomo."

Life_with_Lerato agreed:

"So gorgeous, there’s nothing wrong with being modest."

ZCC bride's wedding dress causes an uproar online

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bride celebrating her nuptials has stirred up controversy on TikTok. People complained about the style of her wedding dress.

They criticised the bride for wearing a revealing dress and argued it goes against the church's standards.

The rules promote modesty for women and cover the head and shoulders, especially when wearing the church badge.

