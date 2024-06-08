ZCC Woman Never Wears Pants, Makes TikTok Video of Winter Outfit Impresses Mzansi
- One woman who is in the ZCC church showed people on TikTok that she has an impeccable sense of style
- In a TikTok video, the lady flexed how she conquers winter while dressing as someone in the ZCC
- Many people admired the ZCC members who showed that she remained fashionable according to church rules
A woman in the ZCC showed people that she dresses modestly no matter the weather. In a video, the lady wanted others to see that she stays warm while dressing according to her values.
The video of the dedicated ZCC member fascinated many people. Many people could not help but compliment the ZCC beauty.
ZCC woman sleeves at work
In a TikTok video by @auntychiii, a woman in the ZCC church showed people that she avoids pants even in winter. In a video, she showed how she matches the signature ZCC green in her everyday outfit. Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africa compliments ZCC women's attire
Many people applauded the woman who was stunning in her ZCC themed clothing. People could not stop raving about how good she looked. Read the comments below:
Terrence Katerrisi Mthego said:
"You look amazing the way you are."
golden girl wrote:
"I truly love this."
Makhosi_Makhathini gushed:
"I have never been so in love and proud of someone like you. I am your new follower. We all need that motivation everyday. We are running short of authentic women like you."
mohau commented:
"My weak point ☺️☺️basadi ba masionumuhle sis."
Abe complimented the creator:
"You're so beautiful continue to wear skirt and u look adorable ngwana kgomo."
Life_with_Lerato agreed:
"So gorgeous, there’s nothing wrong with being modest."
ZCC bride's wedding dress causes an uproar online
Briefly News previously reported that a video of a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bride celebrating her nuptials has stirred up controversy on TikTok. People complained about the style of her wedding dress.
They criticised the bride for wearing a revealing dress and argued it goes against the church's standards.
The rules promote modesty for women and cover the head and shoulders, especially when wearing the church badge.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za