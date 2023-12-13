A stunning bride in a princess-styled wedding dress impressed Mzansi with her smooth dance moves

The ZCC makoti dazzled next to her dashing husband and enjoyed their wedding reception to the fullest

The vibey video gained traction on TikTok and people are showering the couple with messages of congratulations

A couple belonging to the Zion Christian Church denomination shared a wedding video. Image: @lebakaketuku

A mesmerising dance performance by a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bride in an extravagant wedding dress captured hearts across Mzansi.

Wedding TikTok video wows Mzansi

The fairy-tale moment during the wedding reception displays the bride's radiant happiness and smooth dance moves next to her hubby.

The TikTok video uploaded by @lebakaketuku has gained significant traction, amassing an impressive 414,000 views.

ZCC members join the chat

ZCC members lauded the couple for proudly wearing their star badges, symbolising their commitment to the church.

The magical dance moment continues to resonate, spreading joy and garnering admiration across the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate newlyweds

Heartfelt congratulations are pouring in for the newlyweds from viewers. However, the bride stole the show with her fancy footwork.

@BridgetJones posted:

"Wamuhle umakoti."

@khutso255 mentioned:

"Thanks for respecting that badge.❤️"

@user8326161507433 wrote:

"Bana ba papa congratulations and may the God of Mount Zion bless this marriage forever and ever."

@MontyM_ said:

"Everything looked so perfect. Proper planning."

@Le-thabo added:

"Bana ba papa, please continue loving each other. "

@phuti_moloto stated:

"The bride is looking so gorgeous. "

@katevictoria790 jotted:

"Perfect wedding indeed. Le botse reg. Makoti we thank you for respecting that star. "

@african_queen said:

"Congratulations and happy to see you with your badges. May God continue to bless you."

@1987Crazygirl shared:

"Proudly ZCC my church.❤️❤️ I love you guys without even knowing you. "

Bride gets dragged for wearing ZCC badge

