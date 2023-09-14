Natasha Thahane shared pics of her in church attire, mentioning that she will continue serving the lord

The actress and model is also the face and ambassador of the skincare range Garnier

Natasha left netizens shocked as they flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Natasha Thahane shared snaps of her looking beautiful in her church attire. Image: @natasha_thahane

Sundays are for churchgoers. The Blood and Water star found herself topping the trend list recently. Natasha left social media users eating crumbs after she shared her church snaps online.

Natasha shares her church outfit pictures

Not only did the actress Natasha Thahane flaunt her gorgeous pics, but she also left Mzansi shocked.

The Queen's former star posted snapshots of her dressed in white Apostol church attire. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Old Apostolic Church as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.

See the post below:

The Blood and Water actress is known for keeping her personal and love life very private. The star is also the face and brand ambassador of the international skincare brand called Garnier.

Netizens were left stunned by Natasha's snaps

Shortly after sharing those pictures of her in her church outfit, social media users flooded her comment section with messages complimenting the Blood and Water actress, while others were shocked that they attend the same church as her:

Percie_s said:

"Pls udade."

Stasiaa_okuhle responded:

"Cannot believe I saw you at church."

Baloyideliwe wrote:

"Dadewethu, simunye kwinkonzo endala yabapostoli, OAC."

Na__mahlangu wrote:

"@natasha_thahane Bathong kgaitsedi."

Phililezandy replied:

"Mntana ompostile."

Khazamulazondi responded:

"Looking geogeous dadewethu, beautiful hat."

Miss_ballet_ame wrote:

"Oh dade wam I didn’t know we go to the same church, this is so lovely…"

Issaczwides said:

"Mokgethwa wa Modimo. Modimo wa Israel abe le wena ka nako tsohle Madichabachaba."

Feliciatladi responded:

"Morwarre. Kgaitsedi ya ga Mpostolo."

Lorch allegedly pays lobola for Natasha Thahane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that rumours are that soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch has allegedly paid lobola for Natasha Thahane.

Natasha and Lorch never confirmed nor denied that they had gone their separate ways months after welcoming their bundle of joy, which they kept top secret. However, when she shared a snap rocking traditional attire, Natasha Thahane had peeps thinking she was officially off the market.

