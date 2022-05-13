Getting your pre-pregnancy glow after carrying a human being for 9 months may take months for some ladies but not for Natasha Thahane

The Blood and Water actress recently sent social media into a frenzy when she posted pictures after giving birth

The actress recently welcomed her bundle of joy but has been mum about any further details leaving fans hungry for more information

Congratulations are in order for Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane, who recently welcomed her first baby.

The star who sent the socials into overdrive with her epic pregnancy announcement a few months back has been super secretive about sharing more details.

Natasha Thahane recently showed off her perfect body and fans are in shock.

Source: Instagram

The actress' show-stopping surprise baby shower had peeps talking for weeks. She also shared glimpses of her baby bump here and there, much to the delight of her fans, who were there for the content.

Although she did not announce her baby's arrival, the actress showed off her post-pregnancy glow and body. She posted a snap on her Instagram page and wrote"

"iMama"

Natasha's comments section is filled with congratulatory messages and fans and followers requesting her beauty secrets.

@millymashile commented:

"The Glow ❤️ looking beautiful mama."

@Inno Tash Tasha replied:

"Halala Natasha halala, enjoy your motherhood to the fullest. Enjoy your bundle of joy."

@khomotso_machaka asked:

"Is this before or after the babe?"

lhilhi_nk added:

"Haike this is cheating straight ."

@nele_zinhle wrote:

"No way Natasha.... O M G?"

Source: Briefly News