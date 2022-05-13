The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson took to social media recently to show off her new ride she received from her husband on Mother's Day

The media personality's hubby bought her a flashy ride worth over R1.9 million as a present and to show appreciation to her for being a good mommy

The star's celeb friends and followers took to her timeline to congratulate her for being blessed with a lux ride on the special day in her and other women's lives

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is blessed. The stunner's hubby blessed her with a new over R1.9 million baby on Mother's Day.

'Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson's hubby bought her a R1.9 million Range Rover Sport. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo took to social media to celebrate the pricey gift from her wealthy boo. The media personality shared snaps of herself posing next to her new Range Rover Sport.

Taking to Instagram, Jojo showed off the flashy ride she received from her man. She also wished all the mothers in Mzansi a happy Mother's Day, reports OkMzansi.

Some of Jojo's castmates and her followers took to her timeline to congratulate her after she flexed the lux whip her boo bought for her.

Thobile Khumalo commented:

"Congratulations, sexy Jo."

lisanovember23 said:

"Enjoy your new ride, honey."

mslovelylegs wrote:

"You are blessed."

zoe_mabote said:

"Not your average Jo. WOW!"

zi.nhle570 commented:

"Happy Mother's Day to you too, darling. And congrats, you have a new baby."

india_greig wrote:

"The black on black is everything."

xolani_mbili added:

"Beauty and the beast. Dope ride."

Source: Briefly News