Springboks star Siya Kolisi was spotted helping a fitness influencer during her workout session

The moment was captured on camera and shared on social media, going viral and sparking praise for the rugby player's down-to-earth and approachable nature

Fans and followers applauded the interaction, calling it "gym goals" and highlighting the importance of male athletes showing support in everyday settings

South African rugby star Siya Kolisi turned heads this week after he was spotted lending a helping hand to a gym hottie during her workout session.

A TikTok video captured Siya Kolisi helping a gym influencer with her workout session. Image: Siya Kolisi/ Instagram and @azolafumba/TikTok

The moment was captured on camera and shared by the babe herself on her social media page under the handle @azolafumba on 9 July 2025, and it has since gone viral, with Mzansi fans praising the Springboks captain’s down-to-earth and approachable nature.

Siya Kolisi helps gym hottie with her reps

@azolafumba is a popular fitness and lifestyle influencer who appeared focused and all smiles on her training, while Siya helped her with her reps. While taking to her TikTok caption, @azolafumba raved over the moment by simply saying:

"I mean, who else can say they were spotted by @Siya Kolisi?"

The duo seemed familiar and comfortable, sparking light-hearted online speculation about their interaction. Social media users didn’t hold back, with many calling the scene “gym goals” and applauding the Sharks player for supporting the women in fitness spaces.

Fans were quick to share positive feedback, noting the importance of male athletes showing support in everyday settings without making a spectacle of it.

The father of two, who is known for his humility both on and off the rugby field, has often used his platform to inspire South Africans, whether through sport, community work, or moments like these that reflect simple acts of kindness and camaraderie.

Siya and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, confirmed their divorce after over a decade together on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, through a joint statement released on social media. The divorce has not yet been finalised, and reports indicate that a settlement is still being discussed. The couple is reportedly working on a settlement agreement, with Rachel potentially receiving a significant portion of Siya's assets.

Watch the video of Siya and the gym hottie below:

SA gushes over Siya and the gym hottie

The online community loved the heartwarming moment between the gym hottie and Siya, as they took to the comments section, raving over them, saying:

Asemahle G said:

"My dream date… cute."

kganyamothapo867 added:

"I am jealous."

Amethyst wrote:

"Haybo sis, how much for this personal trainer? #jealous."

LiftwithLakheyy expressed:

"Now this is a flex."

Andiswa M commented:

"This is so crazy."

Siya Kolisi was spotted helping a gym influencer with her workout session in a TikTok video. Image: Siya Kolisi

