Injured Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has captured hearts once again, not on the rugby field, but with heartfelt family moments shared from his hometown of Gqeberha

Kolisi is recovering from a neck injury that has kept him out of action, and Jesse Kriel has replaced him as captain

South Africans praised Kolisi for remaining family-oriented and grounded during this downtime

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been sidelined due to a neck injury that saw him miss the opening Test of the year against Italy, played over the past weekend. In his absence, Jesse Kriel has taken over the captaincy duties as Kolisi continues to nurse the niggle.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been sidelined due to a neck injury that saw him miss the opening Test of the year against Italy. Image: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Family time in Gqeberha

During his recovery, Kolisi took the opportunity to travel to his hometown of Gqeberha, where he spent quality time with his family. The Springbok star shared beautiful pictures of his time with loved ones, receiving warm reactions from fans online. Many praised him for prioritising what matters most, family, even during a challenging period in his playing career.

South Africans express excitement at seeing Kolisi with family

@nandzmaks

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Favourite hangout, soo family friendly"

@mamzimba_7

"Love you, captain"

@yondela_t

"is your foot okay dada"

@mbuyi1274

"you are so family oriented, that what I like about you Siya, You are such a caring brother. God will continue to bless you because of the good you do to your siblings and other people"

@rugbychronicles

"The last video"

@tulz.seti

"Gqwashu, uGxiya uManzini family time is everything with the kids"

@williedup5

"back to the roots"

@thsabarido

"I miss this place, something good"

@ndinguyemagaba

"enjoy holiday Siya with abantwana,kodwa ndine sikhalazo kuNMB why kumdaka kangka nje maintenance yepark dololo"

@annelineadams

""poor kid he is so worried about your foot and you just want to beat him,lol"

@nomgqi

"that shout,'Nicolas' lol"

@yonela_cengani

"Nikolaaaa,lol"

Speculation swirled this week after a viral TikTok clip appeared to show Kolisi at an airport, fuelling rumours that he may have reunited with his estranged wife, Rachel. Image: Simon Hoffman

Source: Getty Images

Rumours of a reunion with Rachel Kolisi

Speculation swirled this week after a viral TikTok clip appeared to show Kolisi at an airport, fuelling rumours that he may have reunited with his estranged wife, Rachel. Although the couple has not confirmed anything publicly, the online buzz added a layer of interest to Kolisi's personal life during his time off the field.

Kolisi to cheer from the sidelines

While Boks coach Rassie Erasmus has yet to confirm when Kolisi will return to action, the Springboks are gearing up for their second Test against the Azzurri, set to take place this coming weekend in Kolisi’s hometown.

Though he may not feature on the pitch, it is expected that Kolisi will be present to rally behind the team, who showed great spirit in the first half of Saturday’s match and held on to secure a 42–24 victory.

Siya Kolisi ranked among the world’s highest-paid rugby players

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been named among the world’s top 10 highest-paid rugby players for the 2024/25 season.

The report by DashTickets.nz highlights the soaring international demand for South African rugby talent, particularly in Japan’s lucrative league.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News