Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala is in the USA and has been enjoying front-row access to the FIFA Club World Cup

The former Kaizer Chiefs star player shared pictures of his time on Instagram in the stadium, watching the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament

Shabba's fans online responded warmly, as some marvelled at his whole football experience

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala is at the FIFA Club World Cup and has been enjoying a front-row seat to some of the matches as the tournament reaches the business end. The FIFA 2010 World Cup goal scorer is in New York City to attend the FIFA Players Executive Programme.

Siphiwe Tshabalala at Langhams Estate for the Doctor Khumalo Untold special screening on October 2, 2022. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Prime view of Club World Cup action

"Shabba", as he is affectionately known to his fans, shared snaps of his time in the USA on Instagram. He managed to watch the semi-final, which pitted Chelsea against Fluminense, and ended in the Blues winning 2-0.

Shabba had a prime view of the game at the 85k-capacity stadium, which will host Sunday's final and next year’s FIFA World Cup final.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

_sirrr.og

"What a jersey, Amakhosi for life"

@hipe10

"legend of the game"

@Pettiy

"We Sphiwe sewu hamba noJayz haaibo njalo buya lapho"

@minyt

"That tshirt Shabba also what phone you capturing all these with,they so clean"

@kpoiu

"PSG emnate ntjaka"

@lutre

"Khosi well represented Siyabonga baba"

@bonglez

"Legend of the game Tshabalala"

@motho

"jayz you should have said hi to your legend"

@dumzel

"you retired early grootman"

@riutr

"Shabbaranks meets Jayz"

@manlo

'Lol the shirt Big bro"

@tau

"Bro you are a legend,Dr Motsepe should have removed that barricade so he could take a perfect picture with you.No other way round,he is your fan"

@sinyoro

"You should be an official there,you are a big man Shaba"

@thomassweswe

"enjoy bro play football and see the world simple"

@briza

"Shabba"

@lerato

"Im so jealous man you gonna be watching Madrid and PSG live"

@hitra

"Shine bro"

South African soccer legend Siphiwe Tshabalala poses at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Soweto. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s generational success

Briefly News previously reported that Tshabalala reflected on the common advice given to young players, buying a house and saving money.

He warned , however, that relying solely on property investments may not be sufficient for long-term financial security, especially considering the relatively short careers of professional athletes.

Despite the challenges, Tshabalala’s story ultimately reflects a success in leveraging property to uplift his family. He purchased property for his parents and renovated his grandmother’s home, ensuring that his wealth created a lasting legacy for future generations.

Tshabalala’s luxurious Johannesburg home features glass walls

Tshabalala owns a luxurious double-storey home in an upscale Johannesburg suburb, complete with glass walls, high ceilings, a swimming pool, and a trampoline.

The stylish residence blends modern elegance with homely comfort, reflecting Tshabalala’s understated approach to fame. While he remains largely private, occasional social media glimpses reveal a life of quiet sophistication.

Inside Itumeleng Khune’s R4 million mansion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is living in luxury in his R4 million Johannesburg mansion, a sleek and modern space that blends fame with family life.

Although his days at Chiefs are over, Khune is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet, with a possible move to another club still on the cards.

Source: Briefly News