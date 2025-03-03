South African sports stars like Patrick Lambie and Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira have successfully transitioned from their athletic careers to property investment

Siphiwe Tshabalala warns that property alone may not guarantee long-term security

Despite the challenges, athletes like Tshabalala have used property investments to uplift their families

Property has become a profitable avenue for several South African sporting legends, providing them with financial security beyond their athletic careers.

Some have leveraged their fame and fortune to make significant strides in the property market, while others offer valuable cautionary tales for future generations.

Athletes like Patrick Lambie and Ryk Neethling have transitioned into property development, while others, like Siphiwe Tshabalala, have used property to elevate their families. Image Credit Jen Smith.

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Lambie: A Shrewd Property Investor

Former Springbok flyhalf Patrick Lambie is a prime example of an athlete who capitalized on his fame to dive into property investment.

After retiring from rugby at 27 due to repeated concussions, including a hit from Ireland’s CJ Stander, Lambie, now 34, ventured into property development.

His most recent achievement includes the construction of his family home in Seaton Estate, near Ballito, showcasing his success beyond rugby.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira: Building A Legacy Beyond Rugby

Another sporting icon who found success in property is Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner.

Mtawarira, known for his formidable presence on the field, turned his focus to the property market after his retirement.

His family home on the Dolphin Coast, featured on SABC 3’s Top Billing in 2018, is just one example of his involvement in the real estate world.

Challenges and Realities of Property Investment for Athletes

While property is often a wise investment, not every athlete enjoys the same level of success in this arena.

For many, investing in property does not always guarantee long-term financial security.

South African soccer legend Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala, famous for scoring the iconic opening goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, shares a cautionary tale about property investments.

Tshabalala reflected on the common advice given to young players—buying a house and saving money.

He warns, however, that relying solely on property investments may not be sufficient for long-term financial security, especially considering the relatively short careers of professional athletes.

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s Generational Success

Despite the challenges, Tshabalala’s story ultimately reflects a success in leveraging property to uplift his family.

He purchased property for his parents and renovated his grandmother’s home, ensuring that his wealth created a lasting legacy for future generations.

This demonstrates that, even when caution is necessary, property can still serve as a stepping stone to generational wealth.

Property as a Strategic Investment for South African Athletes

South African sports stars have used property investments to secure their financial futures, with some making it a full-time career.

Athletes like Patrick Lambie and Ryk Neethling have transitioned smoothly into property development, while others, like Siphiwe Tshabalala, have used property to elevate their families.

