Steven Kitshoff, a two-time Rugby World Cup champion, has announced his immediate retirement from professional rugby due to a severe neck injury.

The veteran prop, who played a crucial role in South Africa’s recent successes, made this difficult decision after medical advice warned of the risks associated with continuing his career.

Steven Kitshoff celebrates with supporters after South Africa’s victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final against New Zealand at Stade de France on October 28, 2023.Image Credit/Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Career Cut Short by Injury

Kitshoff suffered a significant neck injury during a Currie Cup match and underwent surgery last year.

Unfortunately, his recovery process did not progress as hoped, and a neurosurgeon advised him that playing again could lead to further complications.

Faced with this reality, the 33-year-old opted to retire from the sport he dedicated his life to.

A Storied Career Filled with Accolades

Since making his international debut against Ireland in 2016, Kitshoff established himself as a cornerstone of the Springbok forward pack.

Steven Kitshoff earned 83 Test caps during his distinguished career, playing a vital role in South Africa's Rugby World Cup wins in 2019 and 2023.

He was also key to the Springboks' series victory over the British & Irish Lions in 2021 and helped the Stormers secure the United Rugby Championship title in 2022.

Beyond his achievements at the senior level, Kitshoff’s rugby journey began with success in the junior ranks, where he won the World Rugby U20 Championship with the Junior Springboks in 2012.

An Indelible Mark on the Game

Kitshoff’s impact on South African rugby extends beyond statistics.

He became the second most-capped Springbok prop in history, trailing only the legendary Tendai Mtawarira.

His front-row partnership with Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx became one of the most formidable combinations in world rugby, featuring in 17 Test matches together. Fittingly, both of Kitshoff’s international tries came in away matches against Italy, in 2017 and 2022, symbolizing his ability to rise to the occasion on the global stage.

Tributes from the Rugby Community

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi paid tribute to Steven Kitshoff on Instagram, while Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus expressed deep admiration for Kitshoff, acknowledging his dedication and influence on the team.

M Sports marketing also celebrated the icon on X

An incredible career comes to an end, but the legacy of @StevenKitshoff will live on! 🏉🔥 From dominating the scrum to lifting World Cups, he’s been a true champion. Wishing him all the best in his next chapter! #ThankYouKitshoff #SpringbokLegend

Western Cape Provincial Government

On behalf of the @WesternCapeGov, we thank @StevenKitshoff for his incredible contribution to rugby. 🏉🇿🇦Steven, your dedication and leadership inspired many. Wishing you strength and success in the next chapter! 💙

Ken Borland:

Very sad news that Steven Kitshoff has had to retire. A legend of the game as a 2x World Cup winner & a great bloke off the field. He was a fantastic prop - powerful, aggressive loosehead & mobile with great hands.

Rugby Dot com:

Happy retirement to the great Bok Steven Kitshoff! I was lucky enough to meet him, what a great humble guy. He was so nice and showed a lot of humility for someone of his level. Started off as just a prop and grew his game into a world-class fetcher 😅. Great icon 🏆🏆#ThankYouKitsie #Kitsie

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff retires due to a forced injury, marking the end of an illustrious career filled with dedication and triumph.Image Credit/SA Rugby Magazine.

Source: Twitter

Kitshoff’s Message of Gratitude

In his farewell statement, Kitshoff reflected on his journey with immense pride and gratitude.

The End of a Remarkable Chapter

Kitshoff’s retirement marks the conclusion of a remarkable career filled with triumphs, resilience, and unwavering commitment.

Trevor Nyakane Faces Career Setback

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Nyakane, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, has ruptured his Achilles tendon, a career-threatening injury that could signal the end of his illustrious time with the Springboks.

