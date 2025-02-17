South African winger Shandre Campbell made his Club Brugge debut on Saturday, 15 February 2025, much to the delight of local fans

Campbell left SuperSport United to join the Belgian giants and has been playing for their development side Club NXT before making the jump to the senior team

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Campbell, saying the 19-year-old is flying the South African flag high

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Teen Mzansi winger Shandre Campbell made his senior debut for Club Brugge on Saturday, 15 February 2025, in a 2-2 draw against STVV.

Following his PSL exit, Campbell has excelled for Brugge’s development side Club NXT where he scored six goals in 14 appearances before debuting for the senior side.

South African teen winger Shandre Campbell made his senior debut for Belgian giants Club Brugge. Image: shandrecampbell21.

Source: Instagram

The 19-year-old winger came off the bench during the draw and has continued his development in Belgium after leaving SuperSport United at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Shandre Campbell makes Club Brugge debut

Campbell celebrated his debut on Instagram:

Campbell’s development has made him one of the best locally produced talents and fans have backed the teenager to reach new heights.

The winger has not only enjoyed success on the field but has also impressed fans by buying a new home for his family.

Brugge is currently second in the Belgian league, eight points behind Genk after 26 matches played and is in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Brugge drew 2-2 with STVV according to the tweet below:

Campbell could play in the UEFA Champions League

The Belgian giants head into the second-leg last 32 match against Italian side Atalanta with a 2-1 lead and could secure their path to the next round on Tuesday, 18 February.

Following his league debut, Campbell could grace the Champions League while he could win silverware in the Belgian Cup when Brugge faces Anderlecht on Sunday, 4 May, in the final.

While Campbell continues his growth in Belgium, fellow South African Elias Mokwana won his first title at Tunisian giants Esperance.

Shandre Campbell earned a call-up to Club Brugge's senior team after scoring six goals for development side Club NXT. Image: shandrecampbell21.

Source: Instagram

Fans are proud of Campbell

Local football fans praised Campbell on social media, saying the teenager is flying the South African flag high.

Buja3D praised a higher power:

“God is great.”

Nicksta_napo is proud:

“Keep flying that SA flag high, we are proud of you.”

I_am_shumani has Mzansi pride:

“No DNA just RSA.”

BenMenziwa admires Campbell:

“He is now a big boy!”

Duvandre2 wants Campbell to get more game time:

“Give this boy enough game time and you'll see what a thorough South African king He Is.”

RubertMugabe has love for Brugge:

“Here in Southern Africa, we love you @ClubBrugge.”

D86814 is a fan:

“Big player.”

PTA_012 backs Campbell:

“Star boy.”

Benedict_Mgaga is happy:

“Finally.”

Nkabanelamaccha made a suggestion:

“Make him captain already."

Gavin Hunt’s job at SuperSport United could be at risk

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United could replace head coach Gavin Hunt after the club has struggled this season.

SuperSport has only earned two points from their last six PSL matches, while former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant Romain Folz was in attendance during their last game.

Source: Briefly News