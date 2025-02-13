The appearance of Romain Folz at SuperSport United’s 2-1 Nedbank Cup victory over Cape Town Spurs sparked rumours of him replacing veteran coach Gavin Hunt

Folz, former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach, was part of the crowd on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, as Hunt celebrated only his second victory in the last eight matches

Local football fans reacted on social media to say SuperSport would be making a mistake while others dismissed Folz’s appointment as just a rumour

Veteran PSL coach Gavin Hunt’s job at SuperSport United could be in jeopardy after former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz was in attendance during their last match.

Folz was part of the crowd as SuperSport advanced into the last eight of the Nedbank Cup by beating Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

Veteran coach Gavin Hunt is rumoured to be replaced by Romain Folz at SuperSport United. Image: SuperSportFC/Twitter and romainfolz/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Hunt is currently the longest-serving PSL coach, but the 60-year-old has struggled this season as SuperSport are 12th on the PSL log, after two points in their last six PSL matches.

SuperSport United have struggled this season

Folz could replace Hunt, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SuperSport’s last PSL victory came on Saturday, 14 December 2024, when they beat Magesi FC 1-0, while they advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Despite the bad run of form, a Soccer Laduma source dismissed the rumours surrounding Hunt, saying the former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach attended the match as a fan.

The source said:

“I believe he [Folz] was just there to watch the game like any other spectator on the evening. It’s just rumours that he will replace Hunt and I don’t think it’s something that has to be taken seriously.”

SuperSport celebrated their Nedbank Cup victory on Twitter (X):

SuperSport could turn their season around

After advancing to the last eight of the Nedbank Cup, SuperSport could turn their season around, but they need to improve in the PSL as they are six points above the relegation zone.

Hunt has a proven pedigree in Mzansi football after winning nine major titles, including three PSL titles with Wits and twice at SuperSport.

The 60-year-old coach also coached Kaizer Chiefs, while he has been credited for developing stars such as Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Shandre Campbell at SuperSport.

SuperSport United celebrated their victory over Cape Town Spurs in the Nedbank Cup. Image: SuperSportFC.

Source: Twitter

Fans dismiss rumours surrounding Hunt

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Hunt’s job is safe, while PSL rivals Sekhukhune United are reportedly looking to replace head coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Mohumelelo Ngubeni admires Folz:

“Highly qualified, this one.”

Rebaone Bricks Mothobi says Hunt’s hands are tied:

“It's so hurting how Stan Matthews always expects this selling team to compete.”

David Sedibane says SuperSport would be making a mistake:

“If they are thinking of replacing Hunt with this takalane, then they may consider the team relegated. They should talk to Manqoba.”

Paul Viwe Mahabe says Hunt is not to blame for SuperSport’s struggles:

“At SuperSport, coach Hunt is not the problem The club needs to stop being a feeder team to Sundowns.”

Mpati Kleinbooi Motau says Hunt will stay:

“Gavin is not going anywhere; he's always backed at United.”

SuperSport United boss opens up about selling a star player to Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United boss Stanley Matthews opened up about why the club sold striker Tashreeq Morris to PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Morris joined Chiefs in the January transfer window alongside Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo who were unveiled at Naturena on the transfer deadline day.

Source: Briefly News