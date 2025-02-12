Mamelodi Sundowns failed to extend their unbeaten run in the Betway Premiership as they lost to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening

The Premier Soccer League defending champions won their last ten matches in the league before going down against the Rockets this midweek

Miguel Cardoso explained why the Brazilians lost to the Rockets despite dominating the most part of the match

Portuguese manager Miguel Cardoso has opened up on the reason behind Mamelodi Sundowns' loss against TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The former Nantes coach led the Brazilians to victory against Orlando Pirates over the weekend, but his team fell to a 1-0 loss against the Rockets at the Mbombela Stadium.

Kamogelo Sebelebele's lone strike in the first half was enough to end Cardoso's men's 10-match winning streak in the Premier Soccer League.

Miguel Cardoso reflects on Mamelodi Sundowns' loss against TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Cardoso on Sundowns' loss to TS Galaxy, title race

According to iDisikiTimes, Cardoso while talking to SuperSport TV after the match claimed that his team were in control all through the match, and their opponents were more focused on defence.

The Portuguese tactician blames match fitness and claimed the number of games took a toll on his players.

"We controlled the game throughout, while TS Galaxy focused on defence," the Portuguese coach shared with SuperSport TV.

"Of course, we didn't have the energy we needed. Playing our fourth match in just 72 hours took its toll on us, and we paid the price for that.

"I believe we had the better opportunities and should have scored, but conceding the goal just before halftime was a setback, and by the second half, we lacked the energy to respond."

The Sundowns head coach shared his thoughts on the title race with Orlando Pirates. He admitted that defeating the Sea Robbers last weekend doesn't end talks about the title race, but emphasised that his team will push until the end of the season.

"The key takeaway is to keep moving forward and keep putting in the work," he added.

"As I've always said, this is a long championship, and I never claimed otherwise. So, my stance remains the same: we’ll bounce back from this and finish the season even stronger."

Mamelodi Sundowns are still on course to win the treble this season, and will be hosting Mpheni Home Defenders at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 tie this weekend.

Cardoso's side next match in the Betway Premiership would be aganst Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News