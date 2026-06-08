The cabinet has made a decision regarding the outstanding Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) e-toll debt

The e-toll system, which was launched in 2013, was eventually scrapped in 2024, as the majority of the motorists never paid

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the decision by the cabinet, with some questioning if the SABC would do the same

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South Africans Question When SABC TV Licences Will Be Scrapped After E-toll Debt Is Written Off

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The decision to write off the nearly R29 billion in outstanding e-toll debt has sparked mixed reactions online.

Cabinet approved the decision on 3 June 2026, with the Department of Transport confirming the news in an official statement on Sunday, 7 June 2026.

The decision to scrap the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) e-toll debt comes two years after the toll gantries were officially switched off on 12 April 2024. The system officially launched on 2 December 2013.

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Refunds won’t be given to those who have already paid

While road users who owed the historical debt now have reason to celebrate, those who already paid have been left annoyed. The cabinet announced that those who paid e-tolls while the system was legally in operation will not be refunded.

The GFIP was introduced as a funding mechanism for improvements to the province’s freeway network. Instead of traditional toll booths, the freeway was fitted with cameras and e-tag readers, which automatically scanned vehicles travelling on the road.

Over 80% of Gauteng motorists refused to pay their bills, arguing that they were already paying for road upkeep through fuel levies.

Transport Department welcomes the news

Speaking about the decision, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa welcomed the cabinet’s decision.

The department reiterated that the decision was intended to support a sustainable approach to the funding, maintenance and improvement of the country’s national road network.

South Africans Question When SABC TV Licences Will Be Scrapped After E-toll Debt Is Written Off

Source: Getty Images

South Africans divided by the news

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some welcoming it and others wondering when the TV licences would be scrapped.

Jed Cosser said:

“Good, now next will be the SABC.”

Alison Ranft claimed:

“Don't believe them, you will pay somewhere along the line. Barbara already warned of new tariffs for licences, etc.”

Eugenics Gee asked:

“Who is waiting silently with me for the same action for the TV license?”

Thabo Ndlovu stated:

“I am patiently waiting for the cabinet to do the same with the TV licence.”

Tanya Bekker exclaimed:

“How about refunding those who paid?”

No Zihstak stated:

“I never paid them. I knew it would eventually come to this.”

Mbali Fan said:

“How I wish SABC TV licence could do the same.”

Subriena Angel Jones added:

“Meaning I can drive on the freeway now. No more backroads.”

Steve Senekal questioned:

“And what about those of us who diligently paid from day one?”

Sir-Shad Honourable Baloyi claimed:

“Yeah, we know it’s almost election time.”

Jack Mkhacani N'wankingiri appealed:

“Imagine those who paid. Refund them.”

Darrol Kriel exclaimed:

“Another fantastic ANC success story.”

Source: Briefly News