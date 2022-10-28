Former finance minister Tito Mboweni believes that he should be refunded after recently paying his R500 e-toll bill

He said he has been a law-abiding citizen who paid his e-tolls and believes that he should be refunded

Citizens share the same sentiments; however, Outa said those who paid e-tolls would not be able to claim their payments

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Tito Mboweni believes he should receive a refund after recently settling his R500 e-toll bill.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni believes that he should be refunded his e-toll payments. Image: Alexander Joe & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni took to social media to praise Godongwana’s “impressive” medium-term budget policy statement. He said he had been a law-abiding citizen who paid his e-tolls and believed he should be refunded.

The former politician jokingly said he would head to court to get a refund. He also tagged Advocate Dali Mpofu in his tweet. According to TimesLIVE, Mboweni previously urged motorists to pay their e-tolls and said citizens must pay if they wanted good infrastructure.

His comments followed finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement that the tolling system would be scrapped. Godongwana announced that National Treasury would finance 70% of road agency Sanral’s outstanding debt on the e-toll project.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) celebrated the announcement from the finance minister. The group told BusinessTech that those who paid e-tolls would be unable to claim their payments back.

Outa said when payments were made, the legislation was not unlawful and was valid at the time. It added that when the toll declaration is withdrawn, it will not be retrospective.

Citizens also want e-toll refunds:

@wrexniz said:

“I have not paid a single e-toll bill from the start of this scam. I wonder if people and companies that faithfully paid their e-toll bills are going to get a refund. You all know the answer to that. Shem.”

@Tildy992 commented:

“Can those that have been doing the payments since the start of this madness claim refunds?”

@CJOostwalker added:

“Who do I talk to about my refund?”

