IEC Receives Declaration of EFF Donations for the First Time

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has received a declaration detailing the Economic Freedom Fighters' received donations

The report declares that the party received R3 million in donations, although the sources of these funds remain unknown.

The party has previously been criticised for not declaring its donations, with other political parties treating the funding with suspicion

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has received a declaration detailing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s received donations. This is the first time that the party has submitted these numbers.

The EFF's report declares that the party received R3 million in donations, although the sources of these funds remain unknown.

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF has received criticism for keeping its donations a secret, despite their flashy campaigns and local government election advertising expenses.

The Political Parties Funding Act and its application

In 2021 the Political Parties Funding Act came into effect. It states that any donations over R100 000 must be declared to the IEC. So far, 11 parties have adhered to the new act so far this year, The South African reports.

Kate Bapela, a spokesperson for the IEC, revealed that ActionSA had received R5 million in donations and the Democratic Alliance has R12.5 million in donations. The ANC are in first place with R22 million in donations.

"In the two preceding quarters, only three and six parties respectively made declarations. It is noteworthy that three parties, namely ActionSA, the ANC and DA, have consistently made declarations over the three quarters,” Bapela said.

